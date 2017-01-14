Liverpool unfortunate to draw against Manchester United - Jurgen Klopp

Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have preferred a win for Man United, but is happy to have helped come away with a point.

Jurgen Klopp said he believed Liverpool were unfortunate to leave Old Trafford with just a point following the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead in the 27th minute through James Milner's penalty after Paul Pogba had handled, but were denied maximum points when Zlatan Ibrahimovic headed an equaliser seven minutes from time.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp said the result felt like two points dropped.

"What can I say? It was a very positive performance," he said. "We were the better side, played better football, had a better plan for today.

"We changed, a little bit, the system and obviously had lineup problems a little bit. The boys did really well, played good football and unfortunately only scored with the penalty.

"I think there were other situations when we could have been a lit bit more clinical to score. Especially in the last 20 minutes, United only played long balls. It was difficult.

"We would have deserved three points today but now we take one and that's OK. The performance was good.

"You can see it's intense for us at the moment, but [we are] still playing good football and that's OK."

The Reds boss added: "I'm really fine with the performance. I knew it was difficult after the [EFL Cup] game in midweek.

"We got a point and a good performance. Tomorrow when I wake up, it will feel much better than it does in this moment. In this moment it is two points somewhere, I don't know."

Due to a rib injury to right-back Nathaniel Clyne, Klopp handed 18-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold his first Premier League start.

The Liverpool manager was full of praise for the academy graduate and said: "It was an outstanding performance, I would say, against a player like [Anthony] Martial.

"I think the first two challenges were a little bit difficult, he needed time to adapt to the game.

"It's good to have him and good that we could show him to all our Liverpool supporters today.

"The right full-back side is in good hands, even when Clyney is not available."

