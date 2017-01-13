Liverpool withdraw Joel Matip from United game due to eligibility issue

Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.

Liverpool have withdrawn defender Joel Matip from the squad for Sunday's trip to Manchester United after failing to receive clear guidance from FIFA about his eligibility during the African Nations Cup.

Matip was one of seven Cameroon players who turned down the opportunity to compete at the tournament and he has not played for his country since September 2015.

In December, the centre-half confirmed that he wanted to stay at Liverpool during the tournament, despite Cameroon boss Hugo Broos attempting to persuade him to end his international exile.

The Cameroon Football Federation said it "reserves the right to take action against these players in line with FIFA regulations."

Liverpool FC statement on Joel Matiphttps://t.co/ZuLGaiqgU5 - Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2017

Liverpool published a statement on their official website, which read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joel Matip has been withdrawn from selection for today's Premier League fixture at Manchester United as the club continues to seek clarity from FIFA ‎as to the player's eligibility.

"The Cameroon Football Federation have failed to confirm that Matip can therefore play club football during the period of the African Nations Cup.

"Liverpool have subsequently repeatedly sought, as a matter of urgency, clarity from FIFA in this regard.

"This includes assurances the player was called up for the tournament in accordance with the world governing body's regulations.

"It is Liverpool's view that the player should be available for club football during the period of the competition and will continue to work for a speedy and unambiguous resolution."

A source has told ESPN FC that Matip is considered to have "retired" from international football.

The 25-year-old was initially named in Cameroon's provisional 35-man list for the tournament before they later omitted him from the squad.

Matip has not featured for Liverpool since December after being sidelined with a recurring ankle problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday that the defender had returned to training in the hope of being fit for Old Trafford.

FIFA was unable to provide a comment when asked to do so by ESPN FC.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.