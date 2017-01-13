Liverpool withdraw Joel Matip from United game due to eligibility issue

Previous
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Liverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/2  Draw: 14/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Juventus
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Algeria
Zimbabwe
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Senegal
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ibra starts; Alexander-Arnold in for Reds

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool withdraw Matip due to FIFA issue

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

English obsessed with transfers - Klopp

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Klopp surprised to get Rooney's FIFA vote

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Jurgen Klopp has high hopes for Mkhitaryan and got the most from him late last season.

Mkhitaryan: Klopp stopped me joining Reds

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho feared his 'season was finished'

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: Mkhitaryan's ability pretty rare

English Premier League
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Klopp plays down hype for United game

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Jones: United pressure not like other clubs

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Most memorable Man Utd-Liverpool clashes

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

Mariner: Liverpool have missed Henderson

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou: Media supportive of Reds title chase

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

HWTLU: Man Utd vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: I'm calmer than Klopp

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 21

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: United different with Mkhitaryan

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Man Utd have improved since Anfield

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool withdraw Joel Matip from United game due to eligibility issue

Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.

Liverpool have withdrawn defender Joel Matip from the squad for Sunday's trip to Manchester United after failing to receive clear guidance from FIFA about his eligibility during the African Nations Cup.

Matip was one of seven Cameroon players who turned down the opportunity to compete at the tournament and he has not played for his country since September 2015.

In December, the centre-half confirmed that he wanted to stay at Liverpool during the tournament, despite Cameroon boss Hugo Broos attempting to persuade him to end his international exile.

The Cameroon Football Federation said it "reserves the right to take action against these players in line with FIFA regulations." 

Liverpool published a statement on their official website, which read: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joel Matip has been withdrawn from selection for today's Premier League fixture at Manchester United as the club continues to seek clarity from FIFA ‎as to the player's eligibility.

"The Cameroon Football Federation have failed to confirm that Matip can therefore play club football during the period of the African Nations Cup.

"Liverpool have subsequently repeatedly sought, as a matter of urgency, clarity from FIFA in this regard.

"This includes assurances the player was called up for the tournament in accordance with the world governing body's regulations.

"It is Liverpool's view that the player should be available for club football during the period of the competition and will continue to work for a speedy and unambiguous resolution."

A source has told ESPN FC that Matip is considered to have "retired" from international football.

The 25-year-old was initially named in Cameroon's provisional 35-man list for the tournament before they later omitted him from the squad.

Matip has not featured for Liverpool since December after being sidelined with a recurring ankle problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday that the defender had returned to training in the hope of being fit for Old Trafford.

FIFA was unable to provide a comment when asked to do so by ESPN FC.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.