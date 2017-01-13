Philippe Coutinho feared 'season was finished' after Sunderland ankle injury

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Coutinho feared 'season was finished'

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: Mkhitaryan's ability pretty rare

English Premier League
Read
Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Klopp plays down hype for United game

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Jones: United pressure not like other clubs

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Most memorable Man Utd-Liverpool clashes

Top Tenner Nick Miller
Read

Mariner: Liverpool have missed Henderson

ESPN FC TV
Read

Mou: Media supportive of Reds title chase

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Brooks Lennon

RSL keen on Liverpool's Lennon - sources

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

HWTLU: Man Utd vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: I'm calmer than Klopp

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 21

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: United different with Mkhitaryan

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Man Utd have improved since Anfield

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho 'closer' to start at Man United

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Jose Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Klopp pleased to have Coutinho back

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool bigger than Man City - Pogba

Man United vs. Liverpool Arindam Rej
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Philippe Coutinho feared 'season was finished' after Sunderland ankle injury

Jurgen Klopp expects both Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson to be ready to face Manchester United.
Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho feared that his season was over after badly injuring his ankle in a match against Sunderland in November.

A clash with Black Cats midfielder Didier Ndong left Coutinho sidelined with ankle ligament damage before making a cameo appearance from the bench in Liverpool's 1-0 EFL Cup loss to Southampton midweek.

Ahead of what could be his starting XI return, the Brazil international has paid tribute to the Reds' medical staff who worked tirelessly to get him back to full fitness just in time for Sunday's grudge match with Manchester United.

That is, if manager Jurgen Klopp opts to play the 24-year-old.

"It would be special to play at Old Trafford but it is down to the coach and he always makes the best choice for the success of the team," Coutinho told the Mirror.

Manchester UnitedManchester United
LiverpoolLiverpool
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"Just to be back is a dream. The blow to my ankle was really hard and initially I thought I would be out for the rest of the season.

"There were lot of nerves because I honestly thought my season was finished. But luckily I have recovered without problems.

"In the end the medical tests were more positive and the physios have worked very hard with me, so I am really grateful to them. I am gaining more and more confident every day and just need more minutes to get back to my top level on the field."

Coutinho's nine-game absence has not hurt Liverpool's title hopes too much, and Klopp's side can move back into second place behind leaders Chelsea with a win at Old Trafford.

Coutinho, however, is keeping his focus firmly one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries.

Philippe Coutinho has missed Liverpool's past nine Premier League matches with an ankle injury.

"I think Liverpool is playing at a very good level. Yes, Chelsea is the leader at the moment but we certainly have a chance to fight for the title and that's a big motivation against Manchester United," he said.

"We know this match is not simply a match. The rivalry between the teams is enormous and it means even more than three points to everyone.

"But I think we are ready. Every match is like a final for us this season -- but that's life at a super-club like ours.

"My dream now is to win the trophy even though we know it won't be easy -- and of course to avoid any more injuries. I hope that is the last negative experience I have this season."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.