Philippe Coutinho feared 'season was finished' after Sunderland ankle injury

Jurgen Klopp expects both Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson to be ready to face Manchester United.

Paul Mariner believes Jordan Henderson can make the difference for Liverpool at Man United if he returns to the squad.

Liverpool ace Philippe Coutinho feared that his season was over after badly injuring his ankle in a match against Sunderland in November.

A clash with Black Cats midfielder Didier Ndong left Coutinho sidelined with ankle ligament damage before making a cameo appearance from the bench in Liverpool's 1-0 EFL Cup loss to Southampton midweek.

Ahead of what could be his starting XI return, the Brazil international has paid tribute to the Reds' medical staff who worked tirelessly to get him back to full fitness just in time for Sunday's grudge match with Manchester United.

That is, if manager Jurgen Klopp opts to play the 24-year-old.

"It would be special to play at Old Trafford but it is down to the coach and he always makes the best choice for the success of the team," Coutinho told the Mirror.

"Just to be back is a dream. The blow to my ankle was really hard and initially I thought I would be out for the rest of the season.

"There were lot of nerves because I honestly thought my season was finished. But luckily I have recovered without problems.

"In the end the medical tests were more positive and the physios have worked very hard with me, so I am really grateful to them. I am gaining more and more confident every day and just need more minutes to get back to my top level on the field."

Coutinho's nine-game absence has not hurt Liverpool's title hopes too much, and Klopp's side can move back into second place behind leaders Chelsea with a win at Old Trafford.

Coutinho, however, is keeping his focus firmly one of the Premier League's biggest rivalries.

Philippe Coutinho has missed Liverpool's past nine Premier League matches with an ankle injury.

"I think Liverpool is playing at a very good level. Yes, Chelsea is the leader at the moment but we certainly have a chance to fight for the title and that's a big motivation against Manchester United," he said.

"We know this match is not simply a match. The rivalry between the teams is enormous and it means even more than three points to everyone.

"But I think we are ready. Every match is like a final for us this season -- but that's life at a super-club like ours.

"My dream now is to win the trophy even though we know it won't be easy -- and of course to avoid any more injuries. I hope that is the last negative experience I have this season."

