Joe Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town transfer

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Brisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Leeds United
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 31/20  Draw: 21/10  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lille
St Etienne
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 21/10  Away: 10/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Go Ahead Eagles
AZ Alkmaar
0
0
LIVE 20'
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 11/4  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Arouca
Estoril
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 9/4  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Puebla
3:00 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast Mariners
6:35 AM UTC Jan 14, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Joe Maguire Liverpool

Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

HWTLU: Man Utd vs. Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Mourinho: I'm calmer than Klopp

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 21

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: United different with Mkhitaryan

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Man Utd have improved since Anfield

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Would you sign Dimitri Payet?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho 'closer' to start at Man United

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Jose Mourinho: I am calmer than Klopp

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Klopp pleased to have Coutinho back

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool bigger than Man City - Pogba

Man United vs. Liverpool Arindam Rej
Read

United vs. Liverpool: Who's better?

Tale of the Tape ESPN staff
Read

Man Utd vs. Liverpool to have 'Spidercam'

Man United vs. Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Carragher 'rages' at Gerrard award

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Manchester United vs. Liverpool quiz

Manchester United vs. Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Cox: Mou and Klopp learn their lessons

Premier League Michael Cox
Read

United vs. Liverpool should live up to hype

Premier League W2W4 Nick Miller
Read

#FCDebate: Man United or Liverpool?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gerrard to receive Freedom of Liverpool

Liverpool PA Sport
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Joe Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town transfer

Joe Maguire Liverpool
Joe Maguire made just one appearance in Liverpool's first team.

Liverpool have confirmed youngster Joe Maguire has joined Fleetwood Town on a permanent transfer.

The defender has joined the League One side after spending 11 years coming through the ranks at Liverpool's Kirkby academy.

Maguire has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at Highbury until the summer of 2019.

The left-sided defender made just one appearance for Liverpool's first team, appearing as a substitute in last season's FA Cup tie at Exeter City.

Maguire travelled with Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool squad on the tour of Asia and Australia in the summer of 2015.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.