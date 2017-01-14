Joe Maguire leaves Liverpool for Fleetwood Town transfer

Joe Maguire made just one appearance in Liverpool's first team.

Liverpool have confirmed youngster Joe Maguire has joined Fleetwood Town on a permanent transfer.

The defender has joined the League One side after spending 11 years coming through the ranks at Liverpool's Kirkby academy.

Maguire has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at Highbury until the summer of 2019.

The left-sided defender made just one appearance for Liverpool's first team, appearing as a substitute in last season's FA Cup tie at Exeter City.

Maguire travelled with Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool squad on the tour of Asia and Australia in the summer of 2015.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.