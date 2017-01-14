Liverpool's Coutinho, Henderson, Matip 'closer' to starts at Man United

Jurgen Klopp expects both Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson to be ready to face Manchester United.

The FC crew debate their predictions for Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.

We examine Klopp's note to Daniel Sturridge, Ronaldinho's letter, Manneh's U.S. citizenship and more in The Sweeper.

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush fears the influence of Jose Mourinho when the Merseysiders face Manchester United.

Liverpool trio Philippe Coutinho, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip are all participating in training ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester United, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Coutinho made his return from ankle ligament damage when he appeared as second-half substitute in the midweek EFL Cup defeat at Southampton, while midfielder Henderson could make his first start this weekend since the victory over Manchester City on New Year's Eve where the Liverpool captain injured his heel.

Manchester United Manchester United Liverpool Liverpool 4:00 PM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Centre-back Matip, meanwhile, last featured for the Reds on Dec. 11 after being sidelined with a recurring ankle problem.

However, speaking at a news conference at Melwood on Friday afternoon, the Reds boss revealed the trio are much closer to full fitness, but did not say whether they were likely to feature in the encounter with Jose Mourinho's side at Old Trafford.

"It's good that they are back, if they are back," Klopp said. "They help each team and especially us.

"They are were in training yesterday. [We have to] wait how they reacted on the training yesterday to make decisions.

"The last game is only two days ago, so we have to wait for the reaction of these players too and then we will make a line-up.

"But, of course, they are much closer than they were before any other game in the last few weeks, so that's good."

Philippe Coutinho has not started a match for Liverpool since mid-November.

Coutinho received half an hour of action during the 1-0 loss to the Saints in the first leg of Liverpool's EFL Cup semifinal.

The Brazil international sustained his ankle injury in November, and Klopp admits Liverpool did miss the 24-year-old's attacking talent during the absence.

"When Phil is not playing of course you miss his creativity, finishing and all that stuff," Klopp added. "He's a very important player, the same with Hendo in another role.

"When they are not available, I don't actually think too much about it because you have to find other solutions.

"That's what we did pretty good in the past few weeks, especially when we had to play without Phil.

"Of course, we needed a little time to the new situation because he has a specific kind of play and how we interpret his role as an offensive midfield player defending, most of the time, on the left side. That's how it is."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.