Steven Gerrard to receive Freedom of Liverpool honour

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
0
0
LIVE 54'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Home: 20/21  Draw: 6/4  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
Valencia
0
0
LIVE 55'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 6/4  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 13/5  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Gerrard to receive Freedom of Liverpool

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Trending: Arsenal trio sign new contracts

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Prem: Sunday week 21 preview

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Lallana to Barca or Juve?

English Premier League
Read

Fantasy Football: Prem's wildcard XI

English Premier League
Read

Recent Man United home games vs. Liverpool

Premier League Arindam Rej
Read
Adam Lallana

Could Lallana join Barca, Juve or PSG?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Mane's absence shows Reds' transfer needs

Liverpool David Usher
Read

The Sweeper: Klopp's letter to Sturridge

EFL Cup
Read

Liverpool 'back where they belong' - Alonso

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Who will feel the Force at Old Trafford?

English Premier League
Read

Karius: Liverpool 'can turn it around'

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Rush: Mourinho should worry Liverpool

English Premier League
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool cursed by 'toxic thunder' third kit

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ogden: Who has more to lose on Sunday?

Man United vs. Liverpool Mark Ogden
Read

Plymouth fan thanks Liverpool for help after son's death

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ferdinand: Hopes rising around Liverpool

English Premier League Arindam Rej
Read

Puel frustrated with one-goal win

EFL Cup
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Lallana, Pogba took different paths to top

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Steven Gerrard to receive Freedom of Liverpool honour

Steven Gerrard will be honoured by the city of Liverpool.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is set to receive the Freedom of the City.

The ex-midfielder, now back home on Merseyside after an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy, is to be awarded the city's highest civic honour in recognition of his contribution to national and international football, as well as his charity work in helping disadvantaged children across the country.

Gerrard was nominated by Mayor Joe Anderson and the decision is set to be formally agreed a city council meeting next week.

"I was stunned and overwhelmed when I heard my name was being put forward by the mayor to receive this honour,'' said Gerrard in quotes published on Liverpool's club website.

"Liverpool is my home city and so to be acknowledged in this way leaves me speechless.

"To even think about getting such an award makes me feel very humble and of course immensely proud."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.