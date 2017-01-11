Liverpool are 'back where they belong' in Premier League - Xabi Alonso

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso says Liverpool have every chance of winning the Premier League this season, claiming his former side are "back where they belong."

Liverpool currently sit second in the table -- five points adrift of leaders Chelsea -- and are looking to lift their first league crown since 1990.

Alonso, who played at Anfield between 2004 and 2009 and came close to winning the title with the Reds during the 2008-09 season, says there is no reason why Jurgen Klopp's team cannot be champions in May.

"Liverpool can win the Premier League -- why not?" Alonso told Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy website. "There's still a lot of games to play and many points available. At the moment they are in a good position, they are playing really well."

Xabi Alonso is currently playing for Bayern Munich.

Alonso made 210 appearances for Liverpool in total, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup in his time at the Merseyside outfit.

The 35-year-old left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, but says he still holds a strong attachment towards Liverpool.

"For me it's great because in each team I've been to, a little part of my heart belongs to that club," Alonso added. "For sure Liverpool is a very special club for me, and I'm very happy to see them back where they belong. They need to be challenging for the big things, back in the Champions League, and they are looking good."

