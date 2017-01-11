Liverpool are 'back where they belong' in Premier League - Xabi Alonso

Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 27/10  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: Arsenal trio sign new contracts

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool 'back where they belong' - Alonso

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Who will feel the Force at Old Trafford?

English Premier League
Read

Karius: Liverpool 'can turn it around'

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Rush: Mourinho should worry Liverpool

English Premier League
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool cursed by 'toxic thunder' third kit

Blog - The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ogden: Who has more to lose on Sunday?

Man United vs. Liverpool Mark Ogden
Read

Plymouth fan thanks Liverpool for help after son's death

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

Ferdinand: Hopes rising around Liverpool

English Premier League Arindam Rej
Read

Puel frustrated with one-goal win

EFL Cup
Read
Juan Mata opened the scoring for Man United.

UEFA report reveals 'super clubs' divide

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Lallana, Pogba took different paths to top

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

Liverpool's Hart ends Port Vale loan spell

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Klopp explains note handed to Sturridge

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: Karius kept us in it

EFL Cup
Read

Was Mou's critique off base?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge headlines worst game of season

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Liverpool are in good shape

ESPN FC TV
Read
Klopp applauds post Saints 170111

Lucky Reds 'like' one-goal deficit - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp thanks Loris Karius for key saves

Liverpool PA Sport
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool are 'back where they belong' in Premier League - Xabi Alonso

Alison Bender and Don Hutchison enlist some famous faces to help them preview Man Utd vs. Liverpool.
Liverpool legend Ian Rush fears the influence of Jose Mourinho when the Merseysiders face Manchester United.

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso says Liverpool have every chance of winning the Premier League this season, claiming his former side are "back where they belong."

Liverpool currently sit second in the table -- five points adrift of leaders Chelsea -- and are looking to lift their first league crown since 1990.

Alonso, who played at Anfield between 2004 and 2009 and came close to winning the title with the Reds during the 2008-09 season, says there is no reason why Jurgen Klopp's team cannot be champions in May.

"Liverpool can win the Premier League -- why not?" Alonso told Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy website. "There's still a lot of games to play and many points available. At the moment they are in a good position, they are playing really well."

Xabi Alonso is currently playing for Bayern Munich.

Alonso made 210 appearances for Liverpool in total, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup in his time at the Merseyside outfit.

The 35-year-old left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, but says he still holds a strong attachment towards Liverpool.

"For me it's great because in each team I've been to, a little part of my heart belongs to that club," Alonso added. "For sure Liverpool is a very special club for me, and I'm very happy to see them back where they belong. They need to be challenging for the big things, back in the Champions League, and they are looking good."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.