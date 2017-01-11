Previous
Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Loris Karius confident Liverpool 'can turn it around' against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp praises Loris Karius for keeping Liverpool in with a chance to fight back against Southampton.
The FC panel believe Liverpool are still in good shape despite losing 1-0 to Southampton in their EFL Cup semifinal.
Claude Puel says his Southampton team are disappointed to not have beaten Liverpool by a greater margin.
Southampton proved to be the more creative team on the night of their EFL Cup clash with Liverpool, with a smooth 1-0 win.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is confident that the team can still reach the final of the EFL Cup despite Wednesday night's defeat to Southampton in the first leg of the semifinal tie.

Nathan Redmond's goal in the 20th minute gives the Saints a slender advantage heading into the second leg at Anfield on Jan. 25.

Karius, who performed well at St. Mary's in midweek, believes Liverpool can turn the tie around with the help of their supporters.

SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
1
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
"We didn't create that many chances," Karius told the club's official website postmatch. "In the last game in the league against them, it ended 0-0 but we had a lot more clear chances that we missed. 

"This time we didn't really get through -- they defended really well and had some counter-attacks that really hurt us. 1-0 is not the result we were aiming for, but there's still everything in it for the second leg.

"As I said, it's not the ideal result, but we're still confident we can turn it around. With our fans, we will make it as difficult as we can for them. If we could score an early goal, that would be good. We'll see how the game goes, but it's going to be really tough for them."

The German lost his role as the Reds' No. 1 keeper to Simon Mignolet in early December.

However, Karius kept his place in the starting lineup for the encounter with Claude Puel's side following an uneventful afternoon in goal during Sunday's 0-0 draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old produced a number of excellent saves against Southampton, with manager Jurgen Klopp admitting Karius "had to save our life a few times."

"I wish I could have kept the other one out as well when they scored!" Karius added. "I tried to be there when the team needed me, but of course all in all we're really disappointed.

"We came here to win the first game, but now [the result] makes life a little more difficult. We're still confident we can turn it around."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

