Eibar
Osasuna
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 0
Game Details
Celta Vigo
Valencia
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Game Details
AC Milan
Torino
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sweden
Slovakia
3:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Queens Park Rangers
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Adelaide United
Melbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Plymouth fan thanks Liverpool after learning of son's death in FA Cup tie

Derek Adams believes Plymouth Argyle's defensive display against Liverpool was one of the best Anfield has ever seen.

A Plymouth Argyle supporter has thanked Liverpool staff for their "great" support after he was informed of his son's death during Sunday's 0-0 FA Cup draw at Anfield.

Kevin May lost his son, Daniel, 25, after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday afternoon at Surrey hospital. The Argyle fan learned of his son's death when he received a text from his daughter during the match.

In an emotional message posted on his Facebook page, May recalled the horrifying ordeal and thanked the staff in attendance for their compassion.

"Just as I was about to enter Anfield through the turnstiles, I received a phone call from my eldest son Terry," May wrote. "He told me my other son Daniel, who was in intensive care, was flat lining and was about to die.

"Obviously I was very distraught and struggled to hear him over the noise of the crowd. I turned to face the ground to hide my tears when I noticed beside me a tall police officer, who I now know was called Graham.

"He saw how distressed I was and saw the FaceTime image on my phone of my youngest son in intensive care. He immediately led me into the club and into the police supervision room.

Liverpool and Plymouth played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

"He sat me down and spoke to me while Terry continued to keep me informed of what was happening back in Guildford hospital in Surrey. I calmed down with the help of these two big Scousers I'd only known for half an hour, but they were great."

May was taken to his seat in the Anfield Road end of the ground and then received the text message confirming the death of his son.

"Unfortunately I was only at my seat a matter of minutes, maybe 10, I'm not sure, when I got a text from my daughter Stacey which simply read 'He's gone,'" May continued. "My beautiful 25-year-old son Daniel had died of cardiac arrest.

"As soon as I stepped inside the police office I crumpled in a heep on a table with my head in my arms and just completely broke down. I sobbed like a baby at the loss of my son and feeling of despair.

"Graham and the Anfield employee both put their arms around me, an Argyle fan, in a show of pure human kindness, a credit to scousers and Liverpool FC as well as Liverpool police."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

