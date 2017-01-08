Daniel Sturridge 'outstanding' but must stay fit - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Previous
Southampton
Liverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Real Sociedad
6:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fiorentina
Chievo Verona
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Juventus
Atalanta
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Metz
8:05 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chile
Croatia
11:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Klopp: Sturridge great but must stay fit

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Will Coutinho be prized away from Anfield?

English Premier League
Read
Liverpool captain Lucas Leiva

Liverpool's Lucas considering his options

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino

Cup distraction as Man United looms

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Adam Lallana

Liverpool's Lallana shows the way to top

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

BVB dedicate award to Hillsborough victims

UEFA Europa League Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Klopp: No transfer talks involving Coutinho

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Firmino reaction

Firmino's home burgled in December

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Klopp's 'ambition' targets EFL Cup glory

EFL Cup
Read

Titans clash at Old Trafford on Sunday

50-50 Challenge Scott Patterson and Steven Kelly
Read

Klopp confident that Coutinho is fit

EFL Cup
Read

Klopp faces season-defining week

Liverpool Tony Evans
Read

Fonte dropped for Reds clash amid exit talk

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Coutinho, Karius may face Saints - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool's Gomez thrilled to make comeback

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool want £20m for Sakho - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

UCL berth for FA Cup winners?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Adams considers Anfield result historic

English FA Cup
Read

Klopp explains lack of goals vs. Plymouth

English FA Cup
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Daniel Sturridge 'outstanding' but must stay fit - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp dismisses Liverpool's favourites tag against Southampton, and his desire to win the EFL Cup for the club.
Shaka Hislop discusses the importance of Philippe Coutinho to Liverpool's future.
Jurgen Klopp says it's possible for Phillipe Coutinho to return to action in Liverpool's EFL Cup match vs. Southampton.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said Daniel Sturridge has "absolutely outstanding" ability but that he has to overcome his continued fitness troubles.

Sturridge, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2013, has suffered significant problems with injuries throughout his time at Anfield and has started only five Premier League games this season.

The 27-year-old came on in the 63rd minute of Sunday's 0-0 FA Cup draw against Plymouth after recovering from an ankle knock and could play a role in Wednesday night's EFL Cup semifinal first leg against Southampton, but Klopp stressed that the England international has to remain fit if he is to deliver on his potential at the club.

SouthamptonSouthampton
LiverpoolLiverpool
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"Listen, we have spoken a lot of times about this," Klopp said. "If Daniel is fit, are there any arguments here ever about his quality? No. If he stays on this fitness level, and improving as he always should, that is perfect. It would be cool if we could speak like this for the next few weeks and months.

"His talent and skill there is absolutely no doubt about. Cleverness ... Everything you need on the pitch is absolutely outstanding. But he has not been often enough fit. That is how it is."

The England international has been linked with a move away from Liverpool but said last month he was maintaining a "positive" mindset despite his lack of starts under Klopp.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.