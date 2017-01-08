Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
LIVE 90' +3'
Game Details
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Moreirense
Belenenses
0
0
LIVE 76'
Game Details
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Next
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Liverpool star Roberto Firmino's home burglarised in December

Firmino reaction
Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015.

Roberto Firmino's home was burglarised just before Christmas.

The Liverpool forward's Merseyside residence was victim to theft at around 10 p.m. local time on Dec. 22, when the perpetrators absconded with jewellery, watches and clothing.

Dectective Inspector Steve Christian told the BBC the incident was a "targeted" robbery, and said it has "clearly been very upsetting" for the Brazil international.

Firmino, his wife and two children were away from the home when the break-in took place, and have since taken up residence at a hotel.

The 25-year-old joined the Anfield club from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015.

He has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 71 games for the club thus far.

