 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez thrilled to make comeback from injury

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool failed to breakthrough and will replay Plymouth in round 3 of the FA Cup.
Craig Burley breaks down Liverpool's busy January and how Jurgen Klopp may look to field his men going forward.
After Plymouth Argyle held Liverpool scoreless in the FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp urges his side to adapt to defensive tactics.
Derek Adams believes Plymouth Argyle's defensive display against Liverpool was one of the best Anfield has ever seen.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says he fulfilled a dream after he made a return to competitive action in the goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Gomez played his first game for the Reds since Oct. 1, 2015, having overcome anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles injuries that have kept him on the sidelines for well over a year.

The 19-year-old played the entire 90 minutes in the FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield and hopes he continues to play a role in Jurgen Klopp's first team.

"It meant a lot to me after being out for such a long time. It's something I dreamt of," Gomez told the club's official website

"But the main thing was the result and we've got to try to get that in the [replay]. For me, it was nice to be back playing at Anfield.

"Coming back out to that crowd at Anfield was something in the back of my mind the whole time.

"It was important for me to get back to this point but now [I need to] keep pushing on and try to get back playing and [be] regularly involved.

"It was a big moment for me to be back involved again but it's about pushing forward and [to] keep learning."

Joe Gomez made his return to action as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw by Plymouth.

In the buildup to the Plymouth game, Klopp said a squad place was kept open for Gomez throughout his lengthy absence. 

Gomez paid tribute to his manager and the support provided to him during a difficult period.

"He's been a massive help for me and spoke to me when he needed to and kept me going mentally," Gomez added.

"He's a top-class manager and everybody knows that, so it's been great for me to learn under him and hopefully that continues."

Gomez was part of Liverpool's youngest ever starting XI for the game, and is looking to be involved in the replay at Home Park later this month.

"Everyone's eager and hungry to play -- that's one of the positives of having a young team," he said.

"I think everyone will learn from this game and we hope we'll be able to come back in and try to get the result."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

