Liverpool name youngest-ever starting XI for Plymouth Argyle FA Cup tie

Jurgen Klopp says an FA Cup tie against League 2 Plymouth won't dampen their desire to win football matches.

Liverpool have named the youngest starting lineup in their history for the FA Cup third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

The team named by Jurgen Klopp for the Anfield clash has an average age of 21 years and 296 days, beating the previous record of 22 years and 303 days from a league game against Wolves in 1965.

Klopp has made 10 changes to his side, with Emre Can the only player to keep his place following the 2-2 draw with Sunderland earlier this week.

Liverpool's youngest-ever scorer Ben Woodburn makes his full debut for the club, starting in attack alongside Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo, who will make his first start of the campaign after suffering a small stress fracture in his back during preseason.

The England youth international has made 11 first-team appearances for Liverpool in total and has been building up match fitness with the under-23s in recent months.

Joe Gomez, meanwhile, is set to make his first appearance for Liverpool since October 2015 following a long-term injury.

Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lucas Leiva, Alberto Moreno, Kevin Stewart and Ovie Ejaria also come into the Reds team.

