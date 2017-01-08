Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
Preston North End
Arsenal
Everton
Leicester City
0
0
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
0
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
Napoli
Sampdoria
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
U.A.N.L
Santos
 By PA Sport
Jurgen Klopp expects his Liverpool team to be up for tie with Plymouth

Alexis Nunes and Craig Burley make their predictions for some of the weekend's FA Cup matches, with possible upsets looming.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players will not need any extra encouragement to be up for their FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The Reds are second in the Premier League, five points behind Chelsea, and have a two-legged EFL Cup semifinal against Southampton coming up. Even though there will be plenty of changes for Sunday's visit of the League Two side, Klopp is confident no added motivation will be needed.

"Whatever I could say is not good enough if the players don't want it," Klopp said. "These players want to have success, these players want to take each chance they can get. That made it pretty easy for me.

"It's not like I do something like [set off] a firework before cup games and say 'we have no chance to win the Premier League so we have to find another way.' That's not how it is, we don't think like this. We really want to win football games and until now it worked well.

Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"When we came together in June and thought about the season and the ideas we had, the plan we had, the dreams we had -- not that we had the biggest dreams -- and we thought we could play a good season.

"When you then finish the first half of the season there is no time to celebrate or think about it because two days later there's another game. It's always an opportunity, it's always a nice chance and that's how we see it with all the cup competitions.

"Now we play FA Cup third round and you know better than I do it's a historical tournament and we will try everything to win it. Then, we play the first leg of the semifinal in Southampton, that's not an easy game, so that's all pretty exciting and we look forward to it."

After a gruelling festive programme, which saw Liverpool play their last two matches within the space of 45 hours, Klopp is likely to rest most of his first-choice players.

Jurgen Klopp will rotate his squad at home to Plymouth Argyle.

Playmaker Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip (both ankle), captain Jordan Henderson (heel) and James Milner (calf) will all miss the game while top scorer Sadio Mane is at the African Nations Cup.

That presents an opportunity for the youngsters whom Klopp has been nurturing in short spells over the first half of the season to show they can provide suitable cover.

"It makes absolute sense," he added. "It's not because of the last game [the 2-2 draw at Southampton] but maybe the next game in this case. I am pretty sure we will see a few fresh legs on the pitch.

"Look at our squad, pretty much all of them who have not been involved that much in the last few games are pretty young so when we want to rotate, it's logical [they could play]. Before the season a lot of questions were asked about the squad and we were convinced about the quality.

"We had a lot of problems with injuries and stuff like this but we coped with it and that was all absolutely okay. That's what we have to do again."

