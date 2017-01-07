Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Extra Time: Klopp or Conte?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Klopp kept spot open for injured Gomez

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Read

Klopp has bigger priorities than FA Cup

Liverpool David Usher
Read

Alonso: Pressure nothing new for Pep

English Premier League
Read

Coutinho returns to training with Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Klopp: Reds just as hungry for Cups

English FA Cup
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Klopp: Sturridge could resume training on Friday

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Karius, Gomez in line for Liverpool starts

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool's Chirivella loaned to Go Ahead Eagles

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Spartak Moscow midfielder Quincy Promes

Should Liverpool sign Quincy Promes?

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Will the top clubs chase the FA Cup?

FA Cup John Brewin
Read

#FCDebate: Best Prem player so far

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester's Mahrez wins CAF player of year

Blog - Football Africa ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Sturridge to Arsenal?

International
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool's Ilori to join Reading - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Firmino planning long stay at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool's Joe Gomez 'worth' keeping a spot for - Jurgen Klopp

After a game where Liverpool squandered a chance for three points, the FC crew are interested in how the Reds recover.
Alexis Nunes and Craig Burley make their predictions for some of the weekend's FA Cup matches, with possible upsets looming.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has received a welcome confidence boost ahead of his first-team comeback after manager Jurgen Klopp insisted a squad place was kept open for him during his lengthy absence.

The 19-year-old is the only player in the official first-team squad not to have featured in any match -- competitive or otherwise -- under Klopp.

Gomez sustained a serious cruciate knee ligament injury on England Under-21 duty four days before the German's first match in charge having replaced Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

After a few outings for Liverpool's U23 team Gomez is set to play his first senior match in 16 months in Sunday's FA Cup visit of League Two Plymouth, ending a long wait for both the young centre-back and his manager.

"It is worth keeping space in the squad for Joe,'' Klopp said.

"Sometimes life should be nice and the train is not running away without you and that is what we always thought about.

"We took him for a reason -- before I was here [Gomez was signed by Rodgers from Charlton for £3.5 million in June 2015] -- and it was a good reason.

"Everyone is sure about his quality but he is still a very young boy.

"We will try to somehow create some space so he can develop and perform when possible.''

While he has not had a chance to see what Gomez can do on the pitch, the Liverpool manager has got to know the teenager very well off it.

Joe Gomez is the only player in the official first-team squad not to have featured in any match -- competitive or otherwise -- under Klopp.

Gomez's rehabilitation meant he spent long hours at the club's Melwood training ground and was there long after active members of the squad had left.

That put him into regular contact with Klopp, who also puts in long hours.

"For a player who has never played for me we have a good relationship,'' said the Reds boss.

"I spoke more to him than to most of the other players because we are always here longer than the players so we had dinner together a lot.''

Gomez's long spell in rehabilitation had an unwanted by-product in that the 6-foot-2 defender bulked up considerably with all the time he spent in the gym -- something Klopp admits they had to do something about.

"Already we have had to step back a bit from this development. He has no muscle issues I would say,'' he said.

"Players always need to be mobile and that is more important but when you train that long at this age you are a little bit skilled in muscle growing -- but he is already much more mobile again.''

While the future looks brighter for Gomez things have not improved for fellow centre-back Mamadou Sakho, who has spent all season in the under-23s after angering Klopp with his attitude on the club's summer training camp.

The France international has been told there is no way back for him at the club and rejecting the chance to go out on loan in the summer transfer window has only delayed the inevitable.

"The situation is clear. At this moment there is no reason to talk [to him],'' Klopp said.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.