Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge could resume training on Friday - Klopp

LIVERPOOL -- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Daniel Sturridge could return to training on Friday after he suffered a knock during the 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Sturridge, 27, limped off in the 80th minute of Monday's Premier League draw at the Stadium of Light with a problem to his right ankle.

The injury has since kept him out of first-team training in the past week, but Klopp told a news conference on Friday that he hoped the England international would be able to participate in a session later in the day.

"Daniel didn't train until now," he said ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle. "Probably today [he will return to training], we'll see. It depends how he feels, that's how it is. It should be possible, but I'm not sure."

Daniel Sturridge picked up an injury against Sunderland on Monday.

Makeshift left-back James Milner was also an injury concern after the match at the Stadium of Light. The 31-year-old was taken off at half-time as a precaution when he complained about a problem in his calf.

However, Klopp relieved any fears that he could be without his vice-captain for an extended period of time, but added that he did not want to risk him against Plymouth.

"[Milner is] better," Klopp added. "We were lucky, we had no proper injuries after the game so that's all good, but Millie had this little issue with the calf. We were not sure, because of the intensity or whatever, that it wasn't more, but I am pretty sure we will not take the risk with him for the weekend."

The Reds boss ruled Philippe Coutinho and Joel Matip out of contention for the third-round encounter with the League Two side, but added that the pair were "on a very good way" in their recovery from injury.

