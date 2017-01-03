Brazil forward Roberto Firmino planning long stay at Liverpool

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol explains his disappointment with Jurgen Klopp following his comments regarding the holiday schedule.

Roberto Firmino has professed his "love" for Liverpool and says he plans to stay at the club for "many years."

The Brazil forward has thrived for the Reds under manager Jurgen Klopp following his £29 million move from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2015.

Playing predominantly as a false nine this season, Firmino admits he has had to adjust his playing style to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League.

"I think I have already changed my way of playing," Firmino, who has scored seven goals this campaign, told Liverpool's matchday programme.

"First of all because I was adapted to the European style of football due to playing in Germany with Hoffenheim for three years. But then I had to make another adjustment because English football and the Premier League is much, much faster.

"You really do notice that the pace is very high here but it is a type of football that I enjoy.

"I am giving my best to the team like all the other players and everyone is happy with the work they are doing. That's reflected in the football we are producing and the fact that everyone is enjoying themselves.

Roberto Firmino has scored six Premier League goals this season.

"I love playing here and hopefully it is something I can continue to do for many years."

The 25-year-old began his professional career at Figueirense in Brazil before he earned a move to the Bundesliga in 2011.

As well as family members, Firmino says he has dentist Marcellus Portella to thank for his career progression.

"I would say that I owe most to my cousin and my uncle and I have to thank them in particular," he said.

"They were the ones who started taking me to football matches when I very young. When I was about six I started sleeping with a football and I began playing for the smaller teams when I was seven.

"My persistence and my willingness to become someone in life also drove me on because I am the kind of person who persists a lot with what I want to achieve."

On Portella, Firmino added: "I was playing in the Brazilian Serie B in Alagoas and I had no-one representing me.

"Marcellus came on board and gave me a lot of support and effort. I was very young and he has been a very close friend.

"I'd like to think I have been good to him too and he has been good to me. I love talking to him and I respect him a lot."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.