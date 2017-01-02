Liverpool haven't bid for Coventry City player Cian Harries - source

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Villarreal
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Sevilla FC
3
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AD Alcorcon
Cordoba
0
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tunisia
Uganda
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Burkina Faso
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Cian Harries Liverpool trial

No Liverpool bid for Coventry's Harries - source

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Nicol disappointed by Klopp fixture excuse

ESPN FC TV
Read

Are Spurs in the title race now?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Prem: 29 goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp would be wise to strengthen in January

Liverpool David Usher
Read

Lovren optimistic about Reds' title hopes

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

WWE star Sheamus loves Liverpool

The Toe Poke Glenn Price
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Liverpool to loan Chirivella to Go Ahead Eagles - source

Liverpool
Read
On-loan at League One Swindon Town just a few months ago, Stewart is now under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Liverpool will rebuff Stewart bids - source

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Mane sure Liverpool will maintain title push

Liverpool PA Sport
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Liverpool lethargic at Sunderland

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Read
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp gave players chance to miss game

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge's energy not enough at Sunderland

Liverpool Player Ratings David Usher
Read

Did Liverpool suffer a major setback?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Moyes hits back at Klopp's remarks

English Premier League
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read

Mane admits to handball penalty

English Premier League
Read

Klopp angry with referee for 2nd penalty

English Premier League
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Liverpool haven't bid for Coventry City player Cian Harries - source

Cian Harries Liverpool trial
Coventry City's Cian Harries has been on trial with Liverpool's U23 team.

Liverpool have not yet tabled an offer for Coventry City defender Cian Harries despite his appearance as a trialist for the Merseyside outfit's Under-23 side, a source has told ESPN FC.

The 19-year-old played for Liverpool U23s in their friendly against Welsh side Bangor City on Wednesday night.

However, a source close to the Sky Blues said Liverpool have not yet made an official approach to sign the promising centre-half on a permanent deal.

The source added that Liverpool are one of a host of clubs who are closely "monitoring" Harries, who had a brief spell out on loan at Cheltenham Town last season.

A source close to the Anfield club said that the player, contracted at Coventry until 2020, is on trial with the Reds.

Harries, who is seen as an emerging talent at the Ricoh Arena, has made 14 appearances for the League One side so far this season.

Former Coventry boss Tony Mowbray spoke of the high hopes he had for Harries back in October.

He said: "He's a young boy with a phenomenal talent. On the technical side there's nobody better than this lad in our division.

"But he needs the time to develop, get some bulk in his body, add the qualities that will help him as a footballer."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.