Liverpool haven't bid for Coventry City player Cian Harries - source

Coventry City's Cian Harries has been on trial with Liverpool's U23 team.

Liverpool have not yet tabled an offer for Coventry City defender Cian Harries despite his appearance as a trialist for the Merseyside outfit's Under-23 side, a source has told ESPN FC.

The 19-year-old played for Liverpool U23s in their friendly against Welsh side Bangor City on Wednesday night.

However, a source close to the Sky Blues said Liverpool have not yet made an official approach to sign the promising centre-half on a permanent deal.

The source added that Liverpool are one of a host of clubs who are closely "monitoring" Harries, who had a brief spell out on loan at Cheltenham Town last season.

A source close to the Anfield club said that the player, contracted at Coventry until 2020, is on trial with the Reds.

Harries, who is seen as an emerging talent at the Ricoh Arena, has made 14 appearances for the League One side so far this season.

Former Coventry boss Tony Mowbray spoke of the high hopes he had for Harries back in October.

He said: "He's a young boy with a phenomenal talent. On the technical side there's nobody better than this lad in our division.

"But he needs the time to develop, get some bulk in his body, add the qualities that will help him as a footballer."

