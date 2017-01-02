Previous
Liverpool set to loan Pedro Chirivella to Eredivisie's Go Ahead Eagles - source

Pedro Chirivella is likely to move to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella is close to completing a loan move to Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles, a source has told ESPN FC.

The source said that the 19-year-old's temporary switch until the the end of the season was "not yet done," but added that it was very "much on the cards."

Liverpool believe the Spanish midfielder will benefit from a period of regular first-team football, having not managed to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

The former Valencia trainee, who moved to the Merseyside outfit in 2013, made his Liverpool debut in the Europa League meeting with Bordeaux back in September 2015, and has made five appearances for the senior side in total.

Injury halted Chirivella's preparations for the 2016-17 campaign and he has only featured for the under-23s this term.

