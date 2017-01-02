Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Lapses in concentration cost us vs. Sunderland

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Paul Mariner says stupid mistakes cost Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a chance to move three points within leaders Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp says lapses in concentration from his players led to Liverpool twice throwing away winning positions in the 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Monday.

The Reds dropped two points at the Stadium of Light as two Jermain Defoe penalties earned a draw for David Moyes' struggling side.

Daniel Sturridge had put the visitors in the lead with 19 minutes on the clock before Defoe responded from the penalty spot six minutes later. In the second half, Liverpool's Sadio Mane went from hero to villain in his last game before departing for the African Nations Cup as he restored the Reds' lead from a corner and then handled in the penalty area to allow Defoe a second from the spot.

Speaking at a postmatch news conference, Klopp said that he had "no experience" of playing two games with less than 48 hours in between, having come into the match following the New Year's Eve 1-0 win over Manchester City.

"For me, it's completely difficult to assume [anything about] the game, because I have no experience -- in situations like this, I have no idea what I could have expected from the performance side," Klopp added.

"I thought we started really well and then we lost concentration. That's not usual for us. But, of course, it happened before.

"It could be because of the fixtures, I'm not sure. Sunderland came a little bit into the game. It was clear at home it was difficult against Sunderland. [They have] a good transition game, especially with Defoe and [Fabio] Borini.

"The goal, the penalty, was after a throw-in. Second half, we again dominated the game. Usually I would say we could have done better, but I don't know exactly if we could have done better because I was not in the boots.

"We scored the second goal -- felt good, felt deserved. Then, I would say no foul, but a free kick [was given]. I saw it again -- no contact. Then handball, 2-2.

Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure at the Stadium of Light.

"That's how it is. I must be honest, it doesn't feel good. It's not because of the point. It's because of two penalties in the game. That was harsh and really hard to accept. But obviously I have to accept it, so I will."

Klopp felt aggrieved about referee Anthony Taylor's decision prior to Sunderland's second equaliser.

Second-half substitute Lucas Leiva was adjudged to have brought down Defoe, which resulted in the free kick that led to Mane being penalised for handball.

"If you see it again, there was no contact," Klopp added. "I saw it in the game, but that was the decision.

"It was not the worst mistake in the world, I don't want to say it is. That's why it feels so hard. Usually I can be really clear in my information to my team, if they are responsible. [But] I have no idea.

"I thought [Nathaniel] Clyne [in the] first half could have been a penalty. That's how it always is, that's how it feels with penalties -- sometimes the referee sees it and sometimes not. That's how it is. It's a really difficult job. Twice is so hard. But I will accept it, no problem."

