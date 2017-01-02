Daniel Sturridge's ankle injury played down by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Emil Forsberg

LIVE: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Klopp: Lapses in concentration cost us

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Two points thrown away for Liverpool

English Premier League
Read

Sturridge injury played down by Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Ogden: Liverpool suffer Sunderland setback

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Manchester City 2-1 Burnley

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sunderland 2-2 Liverpool

Premier League Highlights
Read
SunderlandSunderland
LiverpoolLiverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Prem: Defoe levels again from the spot

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane tap-in gives Reds the lead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Can avoids handball penalty

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mane misses glorious opportunity

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool not interested in Hart - sources

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read

Prem: Defoe misses chance to go in front

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Defoe penalty makes it 1-1

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sturridge header puts Reds ahead

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mignolet's massive stop

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mannone denies Sturridge

Premier League Highlights
Read

Klopp: Gotze still has world-class talent

Borussia Dortmund Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Klopp: I'm not annoyed by Chelsea's run

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Daniel Sturridge's ankle injury played down by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Jurgen Klopp has said Daniel Sturridge was taken off in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland on Monday following a knock to his right ankle, but he believes the injury is not serious.

Sturridge, who marked his first start since mid-October with a goal in the first half against Sunderland, was limping as he was replaced by Lucas Leiva in the 80th minute.

SunderlandSunderland
LiverpoolLiverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Makeshift left-back James Milner was substituted at half-time as a precaution after he complained about a problem in his calf.

"[Sturridge] got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad," Klopp told a postmatch news conference

"[Milner] felt like he got a knock on the calf, but he didn't know exactly if he got a knock. So then we needed to be really careful, so that's why we made a change."

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring for Liverpool at Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Reds captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle with a heel injury, according to Klopp.

Henderson limped off in the second half of the 1-0 victory over Manchester City on New Year's Eve, and subsequently missed the trip to the Stadium of Light less than 48 hours later.

Asked how long he would be without his midfielder for, Klopp said: "I don't know exactly. Hopefully it's not too serious, but the FA Cup will be difficult."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.