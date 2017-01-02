Daniel Sturridge's ankle injury played down by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Sunderland clawed back from a goal deficit twice to deny Liverpool their fifth-straight win.

Jurgen Klopp has said Daniel Sturridge was taken off in the 2-2 Premier League draw with Sunderland on Monday following a knock to his right ankle, but he believes the injury is not serious.

Sturridge, who marked his first start since mid-October with a goal in the first half against Sunderland, was limping as he was replaced by Lucas Leiva in the 80th minute.

Makeshift left-back James Milner was substituted at half-time as a precaution after he complained about a problem in his calf.

"[Sturridge] got a knock on his right ankle. I don't think it's too bad," Klopp told a postmatch news conference.

"[Milner] felt like he got a knock on the calf, but he didn't know exactly if he got a knock. So then we needed to be really careful, so that's why we made a change."

Meanwhile, Reds captain Jordan Henderson is a doubt for Sunday's FA Cup third-round tie against Plymouth Argyle with a heel injury, according to Klopp.

Henderson limped off in the second half of the 1-0 victory over Manchester City on New Year's Eve, and subsequently missed the trip to the Stadium of Light less than 48 hours later.

Asked how long he would be without his midfielder for, Klopp said: "I don't know exactly. Hopefully it's not too serious, but the FA Cup will be difficult."

