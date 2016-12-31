Divock Origi: Liverpool squad deep enough to cope without Sadio Mane

In a match where goals were expected to be abundant, Craig Burley credits Liverpool's defence in their win over Man City.

Liverpool striker Divock Origi believes their squad is deep enough to handle the short-term absence of leading scorer Sadio Mane when he is away on African Nations Cup duty.

Mane, 24, is joining up with the Senegal national team in Gabon to face Tunisia on Jan. 15 as group play begins in the 2017 edition of the continental cup tournament.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been in solid form in recent weeks -- sitting in second place in the Premier League table, just six points behind leaders Chelsea -- and much of their success is owed to the goalscoring prowess of Mane. The summer acquisition from Southampton has nine goals in all competitions to lead the team.

But with the imminent return of Philippe Coutinho from injury and the improving form of England international Daniel Sturridge, Origi believes Liverpool are well suited to weather the storm of Mane's absence.

He told the Liverpool website: "Unfortunately, Sadio has to go and leave us, but we have a very big and strong squad, which is one of our big qualities.

"Whoever plays up front, whatever position, I am sure we can make a very big impact and get the maximum out of every game.

"We are very strong as a group and we are going to show it in the future, I am sure."

Liverpool's leading scorer in the Premier League, Sadio Mane, will be leaving the team to play in the African Nations Cup.

Mane agreed with his teammate when asked about his participation in the ANC, saying he thinks the team will be fine to "cope" without him as well.

Mane said: "It will not be easy for me to go with Senegal next month. I would love to carry on playing with my teammates and help my team, but I think they will understand because it is my country and it is my dream.

"I will be wishing them good luck but without me the team will be the same. Even better I think. They will cope. Coutinho will come back. [Joel] Matip will come back and Sturridge is back now."

Origi himself will likely be counted on to help offset the offensive production of Mane, having scored four Premier League goals, while adding a further three in the EFL Cup.

And the Belgium international is confident he can be relied on when the time comes: "I am always happy to be able to play and I was effective also [since coming into the team], so it was a very good thing for me.

"I still feel I can make steps in my game and in every one, I feel I can add things to my game. I try to be as complete as possible and that is what the staff [here at Liverpool] are helping me to try to do.

"One of the qualities of our team is that we are very flexible in all positions. It makes us more unpredictable and I am happy we have such a system because I enjoy playing in it very much."

