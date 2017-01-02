Jurgen Klopp: 'No excuses' for Liverpool amid fixture congestion

Jurgen Klopp is all smiles after his side's narrow win over Manchester City, citing that they must possess the ball better.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jurgen Klopp has said there are "no excuses" for his Liverpool side as they prepare for Monday's trip to Sunderland less than 48 hours after victory over Manchester City.

In October, Klopp voiced frustration at the lack of time between the two matches after eight of Liverpool's fixtures in December and January were rescheduled for television coverage.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's City, Klopp told reporters he was unsure which players would be physically ready for the encounter at the Stadium of Light.

"I will make a line-up when the medical department gives me the opportunity to," he said. "If I have no choice, then the players which are fit will play. That's how it is.

"[There are] no excuses for anybody. We have to deliver, and we will deliver.

"It's clear in a situation like this. Usually after a game you ask a lot of questions because if you get an answer you can rest a player.

"I'm pretty sure that I will ask not a lot of questions -- 'how do you feel?' or whatever. I will ask for information from the medical department and then we don't even have a real [training] session.

"That's the next problem with rotation, we don't even have a real session tomorrow. That's pretty short. All we can put in this session we will do -- some tactical stuff."

Jurgen Klopp's men must turn around to face Sunderland less than 48 hours after beating Man City.

The manager said it was "very important" that his side had beaten City and added: "If you invest that much then it would be really hard when you get nothing. We got everything and that's great.

"Now we have to go to Sunderland and play our best. That's the same for Sunderland."

Meanwhile, the Reds boss has ruled Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip out of contention for the encounter with David Moyes' team.

Coutinho is still recovering from ankle ligament damage, while Matip has missed Liverpool's last four matches with a recurring ankle problem.

"I don't believe in miracles," Klopp added. "Nobody told me they can do what you have to do when you want to play a football game in two days. No chance."

