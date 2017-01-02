Jurgen Klopp: 'No excuses' for Liverpool amid fixture congestion

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
0
4
LIVE 55'
Game Details
Home: 125/1  Draw: 33/1  Away: 1/200 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 5/1  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 15/2  Away: 18/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC Jan 2, 2017
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Klopp: 'No excuses' amid fixture congestion

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read
Georginio Wijnaldum's goal was all Liverpool needed to beat Man City.

Wijnaldum's goal sees off City

Liverpool Player Ratings Steven Kelly
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 16 1 2 49
2 Liverpool 13 4 2 43
3 Man City 12 3 4 39
View Full Table »

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Premier League Takeaway: Pep is blindfolded

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Guardiola must face Man City problems

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Liverpool await tests on Henderson's heel

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Klopp: Liverpool wins must 'annoy' Chelsea

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Klopp: Liverpool adapted well to thwart City

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Liverpool impressed with their defence

English Premier League
Read

Klopp: Intense game, but deserved win

English Premier League
Read

Pep: Little details made the difference

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool prove title credentials vs. Man City

The Match Mark Ogden
Read

Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City

Premier League Highlights
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Manchester CityManchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Chelsea, Liverpool will decide title race - Hughes

English Premier League Liam Twomey
Read

Prem: Silva puts it just wide

Premier League Highlights
Read

WATCH: Tensions rising at Anfield

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Wijnaldum hits early for Reds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Aguero, Zabaleta start against Liverpool

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jurgen Klopp: 'No excuses' for Liverpool amid fixture congestion

Jurgen Klopp is all smiles after his side's narrow win over Manchester City, citing that they must possess the ball better.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jurgen Klopp has said there are "no excuses" for his Liverpool side as they prepare for Monday's trip to Sunderland less than 48 hours after victory over Manchester City.

In October, Klopp voiced frustration at the lack of time between the two matches after eight of Liverpool's fixtures in December and January were rescheduled for television coverage.

Speaking after the 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's City, Klopp told reporters he was unsure which players would be physically ready for the encounter at the Stadium of Light.

"I will make a line-up when the medical department gives me the opportunity to," he said. "If I have no choice, then the players which are fit will play. That's how it is.

SunderlandSunderland
LiverpoolLiverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 9/2  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

"[There are] no excuses for anybody. We have to deliver, and we will deliver.

"It's clear in a situation like this. Usually after a game you ask a lot of questions because if you get an answer you can rest a player.

"I'm pretty sure that I will ask not a lot of questions -- 'how do you feel?' or whatever. I will ask for information from the medical department and then we don't even have a real [training] session.

"That's the next problem with rotation, we don't even have a real session tomorrow. That's pretty short. All we can put in this session we will do -- some tactical stuff."

Jurgen Klopp's men must turn around to face Sunderland less than 48 hours after beating Man City.

The manager said it was "very important" that his side had beaten City and added: "If you invest that much then it would be really hard when you get nothing. We got everything and that's great.

"Now we have to go to Sunderland and play our best. That's the same for Sunderland."

Meanwhile, the Reds boss has ruled Philippe Coutinho and defender Joel Matip out of contention for the encounter with David Moyes' team.

Coutinho is still recovering from ankle ligament damage, while Matip has missed Liverpool's last four matches with a recurring ankle problem.

"I don't believe in miracles," Klopp added. "Nobody told me they can do what you have to do when you want to play a football game in two days. No chance."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.