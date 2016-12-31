Liverpool await tests on Jordan Henderson's heel injury

In a match where goals were expected to be abundant, Craig Burley credits Liverpool's defence in their win over Man City.

Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jurgen Klopp is facing an anxious wait to discover the full extent of Jordan Henderson's heel injury that forced him off during Saturday's victory over Manchester City.

The Reds captain came off injured in the 64th minute of his side's 1-0 win against Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield that concluded the Premier League in 2016 and was replaced by Divock Origi.

Henderson's 2015-16 campaign was largely affected by a heel injury after he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis.

However, the Liverpool manager later confirmed that the 26-year-old's current problem was not to do with the same heel that caused him problems last season.

Jordan Henderson had to be replaced in Liverpool's win on Saturday.

"In this moment it's a little bit of pain in the heel. A little bit, "Klopp told a news conference immediately after the Man City encounter

"With Hendo limping, then it's probably a little bit more pain. We have to see. I don't know exactly in this moment."

Henderson has been fine form for Klopp's side this season from an anchoring midfield role and has featured in all 19 of Liverpool's Premier League games this term.