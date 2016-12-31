Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next

Liverpool
Manchester City
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool keeping pace with Chelsea must be 'annoying' Blues

Chances were few and far between for Liverpool and Man City, as a lone Georginio Wijnaldum goal was the decider on the day.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jurgen Klopp believes the fact his Liverpool side are within touching distance of Chelsea despite their incredible run must be" annoying" to the Premier League leaders.

Chelsea extended their winning streak to 13 games on Saturday afternoon, but Liverpool secured a huge three points themselves, courtesy of Georginio Wijnaldum's eighth-minute header in the victory over Manchester City at Anfield.

The win keeps Liverpool six points adrift of top-of-the-table Chelsea, while the deficit between Man City and the league leaders is now in the double digits.

"How I said before, we cannot look at Chelsea," Klopp told a news conference after City game on Saturday night. "They are obviously unbelievably strong of course. They are in an outstanding run. They are in a 13-game run -- not bad.

LiverpoolLiverpool
Manchester CityManchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights

"But can you imagine how annoying it is when you win 13 games in a row and [we] are only six points behind?

"I'm pretty sure they don't think about this, so why should we? It is completely not important what happens in this moment, apart from that we win games. That's the only thing we are really interested in.

"It's so difficult in this league, it's unbelievably difficult. The next game is already waiting against Sunderland and they fight for their lives. That's the situation.

"We got the three points and I really thought we deserved and that's the only things that's really important."

Liverpool emerged the victors of a mouth-watering clash on Saturday evening that concluded the Premier League in 2016.

Jurgen Klopp is all smiles after his side's narrow win over Manchester City, citing that they must possess the ball better.

The Reds boss said the win over fellow title contenders was the perfect way to round of the calendar year.

"The best I could have imagined," Klopp said. "It was a difficult game, of course. [They are a] good side, City -- a really good side.

"It was clear that we need to be very compact today because if you are not compact against City then you don't have to play. We did well.

"I cannot remember a lot of chances of City but maybe that is the biggest compliment I can make for my team.

"The problem tonight is that we were not as good as we could have been in possession. We created a few moments, we scored a wonderful goal, we had our counterattacks -- that's pretty normal that you things like this.

"We passed too late, too early or not in the right direction, whatever. We had these few problems in the first half.

"Second half, again, we defended really well, but we were not as confident as we could have been in our own possession.

"The game was so intense for us because we have to close the space with the highest intensity and the highest passion level.

"It was really hard work tonight, but it is not that we expected something different. That's Man City, you have to work for three points. If you are good enough, you can get it. We are good enough. That's cool."

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

