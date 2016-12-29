Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp wants to 'make the people happy' vs. Man City

The FC crew debate whether Liverpool or Man City will win at Anfield, keying in on the two sides' defensive issues.

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool team to "make the people happy" on New Year's Eve in their clash with Manchester City.

The final Premier League game of 2016 pairs together two title-chasing teams, who have combined to score 84 league goals so far this season.

Klopp is fully aware that the world will be watching the encounter with Pep Guardiola's side, and hopes to sign off the calendar year with an important win.

"I know people are excited when they think about this game," Klopp said. "There is nothing to do except prepare the party for afterwards. This is a game everyone has to watch.

"The good news is we are involved. It's not City vs. someone else, it's Liverpool vs. Man City.

"We are always some kind of a challenger. We don't care about being favourite, it feels like we are challenging in each game and now we have to prove it.

"We have to make the people happy again. It's possible."

The Reds boss insists he is paying more attention to how his side can cause City problems rather than solely focusing on the talent within the opponents' ranks, who are welcoming striker Sergio Aguero back from a four-game ban.

Liverpool will not change their attacking style for the game, according to Klopp, but he is adamant that the Reds will need to be better than they were in the 4-1 over Stoke City on Tuesday.

"I am not too much interested in which of their players will be involved," he said. "I am much more interested in our thing. We are in a very intensive moment, but it's a good moment and we need to keep on going,

"We have to adapt to the different qualities of the opponents. It will be a different game to Stoke.

"A few parts are similar we will see, but in general it is a different game. A lot of things we have to do better from the Stoke game and I don't mean the start.

"A little bit between the lines -- Joe Allen turns and goes and made a wonderful game. [Kevin] De Bruyne can turn and do that and it makes not too much sense. We already know where we have to improve in the short term."

Jordan Henderson has praised Jurgen Klopp's management skills.

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has told the Daily Telegraph that he believes the club is on the path to success under Klopp's guidance.

"He's a fantastic manager. A great person. There's such a good atmosphere in the camp," Henderson said of the former Borussia Dortmund head coach.

"He's got a great balance between when to be relaxed and when we need a kick up the backside. We all look up to him.

"The man-management, the tactical stuff is outstanding and we can see the benefit. I'm sure it will just get better and better and he will be very successful.

"Even after a good performance he is always looking at the stuff that we could have done better, to move forward and be successful and try and win trophies. That's the end goal. That's what we want.

"A world-class manager coming into the club is a big plus. He knew the size of the club and thought he could make it successful and have an influence and he certainly has done that in a short period of time."

