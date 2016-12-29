Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge hails the team's resilience in Stoke win

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol assesses Daniel Sturridge's playing time and explains why Liverpool are the biggest threat to Chelsea.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge praised the steel within the team to come from behind to beat Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Sturridge netted his first Premier League goal of the season when he capitalised on a short backpass from Ryan Shawcross, just moments after he had replaced Divock Origi midway through the second half.

Stoke took the lead through Jonathan Walters in the 12th minute before strikes from Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and an own goal from Giannelli Imbula put Liverpool well on their way to cutting Chelsea's lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.

"[We were] very resilient," Sturridge told Sky Sports after the match. "We never give up, we keep going throughout the game and we know that the hard work is going to pay off at some point. That's the most important thing for us.

"It's nice to play and score goals. It's important that the team keeps going and puts the pressure on."

The 27-year-old played a crucial role in Sadio Mane's dramatic winner in the recent Merseyside derby, and insists he is happy to help his teammates when called upon from the bench.

Daniel Sturridge scored Liverpool's fourth goal against Stoke City.

"The most important thing is that I keep my mindset as positive as possible," Sturridge added. "It's a team game at the end of the day -- everyone is going to be needed in the squad. I've not had any issues or problems within the camp.

"I'm enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself, and if I'm not in the team I stay positive and give my input when I can."

