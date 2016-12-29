Daniel Sturridge: No problems or issues with Liverpool over playing time

Previous
Melbourne Victory
Central Coast Mariners
8:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celtic
Ross County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/8  Draw: 15/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC Dec 29, 2016
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Yaya Toure was a rock in the midfield for Manchester City in Sunday's Capital One Cup final vs. Liverpool.

Liverpool and Man City meet at Anfield

50-50 Challenge Steven Kelly and David Mooney
Read

Sturridge: 'No issues or problems' with Liverpool

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read

Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders

ESPN FC TV
Read

Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Lallana, Milner lead Liverpool to big win

Liverpool Player Ratings Dave Usher
Read
Pep at Anfield 161227

Pep came to 'watch good football' - Klopp

Liverpool ESPN staff
Read
Liverpool celebrate after Roberto Firmino's first-half goal.

Klopp: 'No chance' Firmino would lose place

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Stoke tactics caused us problems - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Liverpool a force to be reckoned with

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool a force to be reckoned with

English Premier League
Read

Henderson: Liverpool dominated after rally

Liverpool PA Sport
Read

Klopp: We lacked patience to start

English Premier League
Read

Liverpool rout Stoke, move back into second

The Match Richard Jolly
Read

Liverpool resilient in win at Anfield

English Premier League
Read
LiverpoolLiverpool
Stoke CityStoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sturridge's silky finish

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag

Premier League Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Daniel Sturridge: No problems or issues with Liverpool over playing time

Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.
Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.

Daniel Sturridge has said he has no "issues or problems" within the Liverpool camp despite not starting regularly during the 2016-17 campaign due to manager Jurgen Klopp's selection and his ongoing battle with injury.

Sturridge, 27, came on from the bench to add a fourth goal in Liverpool's fightback 4-1 win against Stoke City on Tuesday, and the England international has vowed to keep his positive mindset to help the team in any way he can.

He said: "The most important thing is that I keep my mindset as positive as possible. It is a team game at the end of the day, everyone is going to be needed in the squad. I have not had any issues or problems within the camp.

Daniel Sturridge was back in the goals for Liverpool in a 4-1 win against Stoke City on Tuesday.

"I am enjoying my football and when I get my minutes I focus myself, and if I am not in the team I stay positive and give my input when I can.

"It is nice to play and score goals."

The win put Liverpool into second place in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Chelsea and one ahead of Saturday's opponent Manchester City.

Sturridge said the never-give-up attitude is how he and his teammates operate as they seek to return Liverpool to a first Premier League title since the 1989-90 campaign.

"We were very resilient. We never give up, we keep going throughout the game and we know that the hard work is going to pay off at some point," he added.

"That is the most important thing for us.

"It is important that the team keeps going and puts the pressure on."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.