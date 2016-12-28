Jurgen Klopp jokes that Pep Guardiola was at Anfield to 'watch good football'

Jurgen Klopp praises Stoke for their gameplan, and credits Liverpool for adapting their game in the second half.

Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.

Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.

Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.

Jurgen Klopp jokingly suggested that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola attended his Liverpool team's 4-1 win against Stoke City to "watch good football."

Asked in his postmatch news conference about the Spaniard's attendance, Klopp said: "I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City's stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football."

Stoke were the better side early on and went ahead through Jon Walters, but Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino scored before half-time before Giannelli Imbula's own goal and Daniel Sturridge's first in the Premier League this season 56 seconds after coming off the bench wrapped things up.

The win puts Liverpool in second place in the Premier League -- one point ahead of their Saturday rivals Man City -- while both teams try to make up ground on table-toppers Chelsea during the busy festive season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, center, in attendance at Liverpool's Tuesday match against Stoke City.

Klopp added: "We are already looking forward [to Man City]. It's a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it's at Anfield.

"They're an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It'll be a nice game.

"Whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It's probably best I shut my mouth.''

Earlier in December, Klopp took his Liverpool side to watch Barcelona in action against Borussia Monchengladbach in Champions League group play.

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this story.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.