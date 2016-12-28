Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
Liverpool are Chelsea's biggest contenders

ESPN FC TV
Do Chelsea hold the edge in fixtures?

ESPN FC TV
Lallana, Milner lead Liverpool to big win

Liverpool Player Ratings Dave Usher
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 15 1 2 46
2 Liverpool 12 4 2 40
3 Man City 12 3 3 39
View Full Table »
Pep at Anfield 161227

Pep came to 'watch good football' - Klopp

Liverpool ESPN staff
Liverpool celebrate after Roberto Firmino's first-half goal.

Klopp: 'No chance' Firmino would lose place

Liverpool Glenn Price
Stoke tactics caused us problems - Klopp

Liverpool Glenn Price
Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Liverpool a force to be reckoned with

English Premier League
Henderson: Liverpool dominated after rally

Liverpool PA Sport
Klopp: We lacked patience to start

English Premier League
Liverpool rout Stoke, move back into second

The Match Richard Jolly
Liverpool resilient in win at Anfield

English Premier League
LiverpoolLiverpool
Stoke CityStoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights

Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Sturridge's silky finish

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Imbula own goal -- Stoke (59')

Premier League Highlights
Crouch takes frustration out on corner flag

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Firmino's inch-perfect finish

Premier League Highlights
Prem: Firmino misses golden chance

Premier League Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Jurgen Klopp jokes that Pep Guardiola was at Anfield to 'watch good football'

Jurgen Klopp praises Stoke for their gameplan, and credits Liverpool for adapting their game in the second half.
Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.
Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.
Jurgen Klopp jokingly suggested that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola attended his Liverpool team's 4-1 win against Stoke City to "watch good football."

Asked in his postmatch news conference about the Spaniard's attendance, Klopp said: "I respect them a lot, but I have not been to City's stadium this season or last to watch games. Maybe they want to watch good football."

Stoke  were the better side early on and went ahead through Jon Walters, but Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino scored before half-time before Giannelli Imbula's own goal and Daniel Sturridge's first in the Premier League this season 56 seconds after coming off the bench wrapped things up.

The win puts Liverpool in second place in the Premier League -- one point ahead of their Saturday rivals Man City -- while both teams try to make up ground on table-toppers Chelsea during the busy festive season.

Pep at Anfield 161227
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, center, in attendance at Liverpool's Tuesday match against Stoke City.

Klopp added: "We are already looking forward [to Man City]. It's a difficult game for both teams, but an exciting one. The best news for us is that it's at Anfield.

"They're an outstanding side, we are not too bad. It'll be a nice game.

"Whatever I say tonight, we cannot win it tonight. But maybe I could say a few things that make it more difficult for us. It's probably best I shut my mouth.''

Earlier in December, Klopp took his Liverpool side to watch Barcelona in action against Borussia Monchengladbach in Champions League group play.

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this story.

