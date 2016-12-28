Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC Dec 28, 2016
Game Details
 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Roberto Firmino's place never in doubt after drink-drive charge - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.
Jurgen Klopp praises Stoke for their gameplan, and credits Liverpool for adapting their game in the second half.
Liverpool moved back into second place in the Premier League following a convincing 4-1 win over Stoke.
Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.
Shaka Hislop breaks down Liverpool's scintillating attack, but says they must tighten up on defence to be contenders.
Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge praise Liverpool's fight in their 4-1 win over Stoke City.

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jurgen Klopp says Roberto Firmino's spot in Liverpool's starting XI was never in any doubt after the Brazilian's recent drink-driving charge.

Firmino is due to appear in court in January after he was pulled over on Christmas Eve in Liverpool city centre.

The forward started and scored Liverpool's second goal in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Stoke City at Anfield.

Asked at a news conference after the game if there were any doubts about whether Firmino would feature against the Potters, Klopp said: "No, because he was actually the best man in training.

"There was no chance to leave him out. No chance. He trained outstanding and we didn't think about it."

Meanwhile, the Reds boss did not provide an update on whether Lucas Leiva was set to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Lucas, 29, is being eyed up by Serie A side Inter Milan, whose interest "could take a couple of forms" in regards to a loan move or a permanent deal, according to a source.

Liverpool will not stand in the way of Inter's interest, the source said, because of Lucas' loyal service to the club and with young defender Joe Gomez fit after a 13-month layoff.

"I can't say anything about it, I don't want to say anything about it," Klopp said. "I thought we have kind of an agreement that when we have something to say then immediately we speak about it.

"As long as we don't have anything to say and there's no decision made or something else, then you will have to work with speculation, unfortunately."

The Reds' longest-serving player has been limited to just six starts in all competitions this season.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

