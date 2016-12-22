Previous
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/20  Draw: 17/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 27/20  Draw: 5/2  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/2  Draw: 17/4  Away: 4/11 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino charged with drink driving

Jurgen Klopp feels every game is a must-win heading into Liverpool's clash with Stoke City.
Paul Mariner explains Adam Lallana's significance in Jurgen Klopp's system with Liverpool near the top of the table.
ESPN FC's Paul Mariner reveals his list of the top 10 goals in the Premier League in 2016.
ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti explains why Joe Hart won't move to Liverpool in January, and why he is skeptical of a future move.
The FC TV panel discusses Mark Ogden's Premier League team of the 2016 calendar year.
Shaka Hislop says despite Sadio Mane's comments, it will be hard for Liverpool to replace him while he's at the AFCON.

Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after being pulled over in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police have confirmed.

Firmino, 25, is due to appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Jan. 31, the same day as the Reds will host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016.

"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31."

Roberto Firmino is due in court the same day as Liverpool face Chelsea.

Firmino has scored 17 goals in 67 appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Hoffenheim in July 2015 for £29 million.

The Brazil international, along with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, has played a big part in Jurgen Klopp's side being the Premier League's highest-scoring side so far this season. Their 41 goals in the campaign before Christmas had them second in the table before the festive run of fixtures, six points behind Chelsea.

Liverpool will be without Mane for several matches in January, when he competes in the African Nations Cup in Gabon with Senegal.

