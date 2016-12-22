Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino charged with drink driving
Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink driving after being pulled over in Liverpool city centre on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police have confirmed.
Firmino, 25, is due to appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on Jan. 31, the same day as the Reds will host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police told the Liverpool Echo: "Merseyside Police has charged a 25-year-old man with drink driving after his car was stopped in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday, December 24 2016.
"Roberto Firmino, from Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool City Magistrates Court on January 31."
Firmino has scored 17 goals in 67 appearances for Liverpool since joining them from Hoffenheim in July 2015 for £29 million.
The Brazil international, along with Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho, has played a big part in Jurgen Klopp's side being the Premier League's highest-scoring side so far this season. Their 41 goals in the campaign before Christmas had them second in the table before the festive run of fixtures, six points behind Chelsea.
Liverpool will be without Mane for several matches in January, when he competes in the African Nations Cup in Gabon with Senegal.
