Steven Gerrard reveals Jamie Carragher was his favourite teammate

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed that his favourite ever teammate was Jamie Carragher.

Gerrard, 36, announced his retirement last month following the end of his 18-month spell at MLS side LA Galaxy earlier this month.

The former England midfielder has played alongside some world-class players during his long career, but one defender tops the lot.

"My favourite player would always have to be Carra [Jamie Carragher]," he told the Liverpool Echo. "I always felt more secure, I felt more invincible being in front of him because I always knew what I had behind me, I knew I had a leader and, well, a mouth!

"Everybody knows I'm not someone who shouts much on the field, as a captain I was more of a one-to-one speaker and more one to talk at the right time.

"Carra, though, did love a good shout. And I always felt better when he was behind me, I felt we had a better chance of success."

Gerrard also paid tribute to some of the great forward players who he lined up with.

"In terms of who shocked me about how good they were, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez would be my two favourites," he added. "They would often have moments where you'd think 'wow, has he really just done that?'.

"I used to love playing with Michael Owen because of his movement and, speaking as a midfielder, whenever he was playing in front of me then I knew I had a chance of an assist.

"I was a massive fan of Robbie Fowler and he was my hero when I was trying to get into the team. I played with him more towards the end of his career -- his best days were before I became a regular -- but it was still an honour. As a midfielder, I do love a good striker.

"Usually the best players are the ones who are good on a daily basis in training, the ones who are consistent.

"Xabi Alonso was one such player, I knew after five minutes of his first training session that he was some player, just from his passing technique. You can tell after a few days' training who is going to make it."

