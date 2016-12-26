Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Next

 By Glenn Price, Liverpool correspondent
Liverpool players will have 'normal Christmas Day' - Jurgen Klopp

The FC crew share their Christmas wishes for teams around the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp feels every game is a must-win heading into Liverpool's clash with Stoke City.
Paul Mariner explains Adam Lallana's significance in Jurgen Klopp's system with Liverpool near the top of the table.
Shaka Hislop says despite Sadio Mane's comments, it will be hard for Liverpool to replace him while he's at the AFCON.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players will enjoy "a normal Christmas Day" as they do not play Stoke City until Tuesday.

The Reds boss will hold a training session in the morning of Dec. 25 before the squad will return home in the afternoon.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, insists he is preparing for their Boxing Day clash with Hull City as if Christmas was not happening. City, Liverpool's opponents on Dec. 31, are set to train on Christmas Day and will then later travel by bus to Yorkshire.

"Tradition-wise, in Germany it's a little bit different," Klopp told Premier League Productions of the plans for himself and his players.

"In Germany we celebrate Christmas on Dec. 24. On Dec. 25 we will train in the morning at 11 a.m., so everyone will be home around about 1 p.m.. From this moment on it will be a normal Christmas Day for all of us, maybe apart from the analysts!

"But for the rest of us, it's a normal Christmas Day and we all will enjoy it with our families, which is how it should be."

Liverpool play three games within the space of seven days over the festive period, starting with the Potters' visit to Anfield on Dec. 27 and then an encounter with City on New Year's Eve before travelling to face Sunderland less than 48 hours later.

Glenn is ESPN FC's Liverpool correspondent. You can follow him on Twitter: @GlennPrice94.

