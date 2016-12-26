Liverpool ideal club for talented young players to flourish - Jurgen Klopp

Shaka Hislop says despite Sadio Mane's comments, it will be hard for Liverpool to replace him while he's at the AFCON.

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are currently the perfect club for players to fulfil their potential as he prepares to recruit in the upcoming transfer window.

The Reds boss has previously admitted that he is open to making signings in January due to Sadio Mane's participation at the African Nations Cup and lengthy injuries suffered by Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings.

Klopp insists Anfield is the "best place" for any player looking to make the most of his talent, with Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Divock Origi all improving under the German's guidance since his arrival last season.

"Maybe there are a few clubs in world football who can play better and if you can go there, these few clubs, yeah then do it," Klopp said in the Liverpool Echo. "But for all the rest this should be the best place to be.

"I would say at the moment that LFC is a really good place to be for a player to develop, to get the best out of your career and all that stuff. That is how we live.

"I said a few months ago, the biggest teams in the world they didn't change a lot, they developed together, then bring him in and that in and so on and improve a little bit and then in the end you have a wonderful team."

Roberto Firmino (left) and Philippe Coutinho are two players who have thrived since joining Liverpool.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Klopp questioned the footballing logic behind moves to the Chinese Super League as Chelsea's Oscar will complete a £60 million transfer to Shanghai SIPG in January, while sources have told ESPN FC that Boca Juniors forward Carlos Tevez has been offered a world-record wage to join Shanghai Shenhua.

Klopp is adamant that Liverpool will not make any moves for players who are simply motivated by a big payday.

"At the end the players should know they can earn really serious money here, reasonable money here, but we will not go nuts," he added.

"We believe that if someone needs to be convinced by money then at one point when you really need character you will not get it.

"We want to convince them with the way we go. We want to have players who are ready to develop and it's not a message for the winter transfer window, it's a message for the next few years.

"We have already really good players and if someone wants to be part, they are welcome.

"We want to convince players about the special character of the club. I have rose-tinted glasses but I would say it is the best place for a player to develop."

