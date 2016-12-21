Liverpool's resilience against Boro, Everton 'pleasing' to Jordan Henderson

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Extra Time: Best Boxing Day memory?

ESPN FC TV
Liverpool's resilience 'pleasing' to Henderson

Liverpool PA Sport
Joe Hart heading to Merseyside?

ESPN FC TV
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 14 1 2 43
2 Liverpool 11 4 2 37
3 Man City 11 3 3 36
Trending: Interest mounting in Draxler

Latest ESPN staff
Klopp, Liverpool set for busy festive period

Liverpool Dave Usher
Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Should Europe's elite move for Draxler?

German Bundesliga
Matip could avoid sanction for ANC snub - lawyer

English Premier League Glenn Price
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Firmino planning 'many years' at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Liverpool linked as Draxler mulls options

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Cox: The problems with pressing as a plan A

Premier League Michael Cox
How much will Liverpool miss Mane?

English Premier League
Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Premier League Mike Goodman
Klopp nails crossbar challenge

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Liverpool must keep never-say-die spirit

Liverpool Steven Kelly
Sturridge's return is 'massive' - Henderson

Liverpool Glenn Price
Liverpool players celebrate with Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane after the winning goal.

Ranking Liverpool's best late goals

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Best XI: Who would you choose?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Matip has refused ANC duty - Cameroon

Cameroon Ian Holyman
Liverpool's resilience against Boro, Everton 'pleasing' to Jordan Henderson

ESPN FC's Steve Nicol and Craig Burley discuss the opposite directions Liverpool and Everton appear to be headed in.
Mark Hughes has insisted that he is well aware of any threat Liverpool could pose as Stoke prepare to face Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp talks about Daniel Sturridge's impact in the Merseyside derby.

Captain Jordan Henderson believes Liverpool have discovered a resilience which will help them as they seek to overhaul Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Rarely are 1-0 victories celebrated as wildly, but Sadio Mane's added time winner in the Merseyside derby was viewed as crucial in the developing title race as it kept Chelsea within six points.

It was the first time in 2016 Jurgen Klopp's side had won a league match by that score and with the previous 3-0 victory at Middlesbrough making it back-to-back clean sheets there is a suggestion the Reds have become a tighter unit.

"It was a big plus for us. We are very pleased with keeping a clean sheet and also in the last game as well,'' said Henderson.

"We have looked solid in the last couple of games, which is pleasing.

"As long as you win that is the main thing. We are very pleased with how we have won coming to Goodison and dominating, especially in the second half, defending solidly as a team, winning the ball back quickly and keeping a clean sheet, that's important.''

With Liverpool's next match not until Dec. 27 they face three games in six days, including less than 48 hours between Manchester City on New Year's Eve and Sunderland on Jan. 2.

Jordan Henderson praised the way Liverpool defended against Everton at Goodison Park.

That will give their rivals a chance to steal a march on them but Henderson insists the festive fixture schedule is irrelevant compared with the bigger picture.

"I know people say it's Christmas and there are a lot of games but there are the same amount of games come the end of the season so it doesn't make a difference,'' he added.

"The aim is to keep performing and winning games. It is important, it doesn't matter what time of year it is.

"We've always aimed to do that as every game we go into we want to get three points because we feel we are a good team who are good enough to beat anyone.

"We take each game as it comes: three points is the aim and we'll see where we are at the end of the season.''

