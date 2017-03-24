Barry Hearn: I sold crisis-hit Leyton Orient to the wrong person

Previous
Manchester United
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool
0
1
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Home: 80/1  Draw: 6/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Valencia
Sevilla FC
2:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Granada
Celta Vigo
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Werder Bremen
Hamburg SV
0
1
LIVE 37'
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
SV Darmstadt 98
Schalke 04
3:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 15/4  Draw: 11/4  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bastia
Lyon
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 4/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Marseille
St Etienne
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/6  Draw: 11/4  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Ajax Amsterdam
Heerenveen
2:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Feyenoord Rotterdam
FC Utrecht
1
0
LIVE 79'
Game Details
Home: 1/14  Draw: 8/1  Away: 80/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hearn: I sold Leyton Orient to wrong person

Leyton Orient PA Sport
Read
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool United
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Luton TownLuton Town
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
2
2
FT
Game Details
Cambridge UnitedCambridge United
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
3
0
FT
Game Details
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Wycombe WanderersWycombe Wanderers
0
2
FT
Game Details
Crawley TownCrawley Town
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
3
0
FT
Game Details
Save the Gunners: Join our cause

English Premier League
Read

Leyton Orient winding-up bid adjourned

Leyton Orient PA Sport
Read
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Doncaster RoversDoncaster Rovers
1
4
FT
Game Details
Accrington StanleyAccrington Stanley
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
5
0
FT
Game Details
Macintosh: Arsenal woes are nothing

FC United Iain Macintosh
Read
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Grimsby TownGrimsby Town
0
3
FT
Game Details
Newport CountyNewport County
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
0
4
FT
Game Details
Leyton Orient served winding-up order

Leyton Orient PA Sport
Read
StevenageStevenage
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
4
1
FT
Game Details
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Cheltenham TownCheltenham Town
0
1
FT
Game Details
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Notts CountyNotts County
2
3
FT
Game Details
Orient's Kelly banned for pushing ball boy

Leyton Orient PA Sport
Read

Orient's Kelly charged for pushing ball boy

Leyton Orient PA Sport
Read
Plymouth ArgylePlymouth Argyle
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
2
3
FT
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Barry Hearn: I sold crisis-hit Leyton Orient to the wrong person

Leyton Orient are on the verge of dropping out of the Football League.

Former Leyton Orient owner Barry Hearn has said he made a mistake in selling the stricken club to Francesco Becchetti and has urged the Italian to sell up.

Hearn still retains the honorary presidency of Orient, who are on the brink of dropping out of the Football League after a nightmare season of managerial departures, an adjourned winding up order and unpaid players.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek, Hearn -- who owned the club for 19 years but no longer has day-to-day involvement -- said: "Sadly, I sold to the wrong person.

"Everybody, including myself, thought it was wonderful, hoping to go to the next level with the investment these billionaires bring.

"Mr Becchetti hasn't let anyone down with the amount of money he's put in. What nobody could have envisaged or foreseen was the inordinately terrible management decisions and involvement Mr Becchetti has had. Ten managers in three seasons is unthinkable.

"The fact wages of both players and employees have not been paid -- these people have mortgages, bills, children -- that is where my tolerance of the fact Becchetti has ownership has moved to another level.

"That level is: this man has to go. If this is how he treats people, he has to go."

Hearn, 69, has distanced himself from retaking control of Orient but said he would offer "background" assistance to interested parties.

