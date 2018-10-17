Previous
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1
0
FT
Fulham
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Liverpool
Cardiff City
4
1
FT
Southampton
Newcastle United
0
0
FT
Watford
Huddersfield Town
3
0
FT
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
1
FT
A view of King Power Stadium ahead of Leicester City's Premier League match against West Ham.

Leicester CityLeicester City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
1
FT
ArsenalArsenal
Leicester CityLeicester City
3
1
FT
Helicopter crashes outside Leicester City's King Power Stadium after match

A helicopter crashed outside of Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Saturday night after the Foxes' 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Multiple reports said the helicopter belongs to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who is often picked up and dropped off at games by a helicopter.

It was unclear who was on board the helicopter, which had taken off just moments before from the stadium. The helicopter spiralled out of control before crashing.

Pictures and video posted on social media showed flames and smoke billowing into the air from the stadium parking lot.

Leicester police said in a statement: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

Vichai bought the club in 2010, and the side won the Premier League title in 2016.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

