Leicester have 'moved on' from Mahrez transfer saga - Vardy

Central Coast Mariners
Wellington Phoenix FC
1
0
FT
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Hull City
Sheffield United
1
0
FT
Deportivo La Coruña
Espanyol
0
0
FT
Mainz
VfL Wolfsburg
1
1
FT
Strasbourg
Montpellier
0
0
FT
Atlas
Monterrey
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Puebla
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 24, 2018
Vardy: We've 'moved on' from Mahrez saga

Leicester City ESPN staff
Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.

Slimani suffers injury setback at Newcastle

Newcastle United PA Sport
Leicester CityLeicester City
Stoke CityStoke City
12:30 PM UTC
Prem eye Ostersunds' Ghoddos - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Premier League Predictor: Week 28

English Premier League
Leicester's Morgan fit to return to action

Leicester City PA Sport
Leicester and EFL agree FFP settlement

Leicester City PA Sport
Mahrez saga over after fan reaction - Puel

Leicester City PA Sport
Leicester CityLeicester City
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
1
0
FT
Leicester 1-0 Sheffield United: Vardy heads Foxes into the quarters

English FA Cup
Could Riyad Mahrez still get his desired move to Man City in the summer?

Puel: City should have shown more respect

Leicester City ESPN staff
Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez training better than before - Puel

Leicester City ESPN staff
Transfer Rater: Manchester United comings and goings

English Premier League
Mahrez cleared air with players - Simpson

Leicester City ESPN staff
Man City 5-1 Leicester: Aguero & De Bruyne punish Foxes

Highlights
Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Leicester.

Aguero and De Bruyne destroy Leicester

The Match Jonathan Smith
Manchester CityManchester City
Leicester CityLeicester City
5
1
FT
Man City 5-1 Leicester: Aguero & De Bruyne punish Foxes

Premier League Highlights
WATCH: Aguero scores fourth with a belter

Premier League Highlights
Aguero completes his hat trick in style

Premier League Highlights
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Leicester have 'moved on' from Mahrez transfer saga - Vardy

ESPN FC's Mark Donaldson and Paul Mariner square off in predicting all of the Premier League fixtures from week 28.

Leicester City have "moved on" from the the transfer saga involving Riyad Mahrez's failed move to Manchester City, according to Foxes striker Jamie Vardy.

Mahrez, 27, was very close to joining the Premier League leaders in the winter window, handing in a transfer request to Leicester at the end of January.

However, the deal fell through in the final stages with Leicester demanding more than City were willing to pay, and the Algeria international subsequently missed team training, as well as matches against Swansea and Everton.

Vardy told Sky Sports that the issue is over with now after Mahrez called a dressing room meeting after rejoining the team to explain his side of the situation.

 "It is what it is," Vardy said. "The bid came in, it was turned down, and you can understand his disappointment. But while he wasn't here we were having to get on with it.

"We are all professionals and had to play without him. It happens if he is injured or on the bench, so we just focused on the games. He came back, got us in the dressing room, explained the situation, and you move on."

Vardy wouldn't share the details over what Mahrez told his teammates in the closed-door meeting and gave his teammate credit for how he handled the situation in the end.

He said: "Everyone is exactly the same, they know what they have to do and their jobs. It was Riyad who wanted the meeting and got everyone in the dressing room and explained the situation, which is kept behind closed doors between us, and as far as everyone else is concerned that's that.

"You have to make sure it's like that, with the dressing room we have got everyone is a close-knit group so for him personally to want to do that shows what he is about."

Comments

