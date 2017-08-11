Leicester's Jamie Vardy fit to face Sheffield United in cup clash

Jamie Vardy will play some part in Leicester's game on Tuesday.

Jamie Vardy has recovered from a foot injury and will be involved when Leicester travel to Sheffield United in the league cup.

The striker gave the Foxes a scare at the weekend when he hobbled off late on against Brighton but, despite being sore, there is no serious damage.

Vardy has trained since and he will be in the squad for the second-round tie at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night.

"Jamie trained [Monday] morning. It was sore [Sunday], but he was OK to train today," said Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare.

"I think it was more of a nerve rather than a kick. Once we released the pressure in his foot, it became a lot easier for him.

"He is OK and will be involved tomorrow. At what length, we will have to wait and see. I plan to make changes."

Kelechi Iheanacho will miss out against the Blades but Shakespeare hopes the former Manchester City striker will be fit for the Premier League trip to play Manchester United on Saturday.

The £25 million signing saw a specialist last week after he was unable to run at full speed without pain in his toe.

"There are no real major problems, which was a bonus," said Shakespeare. "When players get discomfort, you want that to settle down. Giving him a few days off the grass, we think we have enabled that.

"We would like to push him now to see if we can improve his fitness and that is the idea over the next three or four days.

"I think it would be too soon to throw him in tomorrow, but I think he would be capable of it."

Like Vardy, captain Wes Morgan was also left nursing an injury following the 2-0 win against Brighton. However, the defender's back problem has ruled him out on Tuesday night.

Robert Huth (ankle) and Danny Drinkwater (thigh) remain out but Nampalys Mendy (ankle) is fit again and will be in the squad along with Ahmed Musa.