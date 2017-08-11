Simpson thinks Leicester teammate Mahrez a transfer target example

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atalanta
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Crotone
AC Milan
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Fiorentina
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
New York City FC
New England Revolution
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Craig Shakespeare & Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez sets example for transfer targets

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Shakespeare not worried by Vardy knock

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Shakespeare lauds Mahrez's professionalism

English Premier League
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Leicester 2-0 Brighton

Premier League Highlights
Read

Shakespeare wary of Brighton's threat

English Premier League
Read
Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho sees specialist over toe injury

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Hughton: Brighton can follow Leicester's model

English Premier League
Read

Derby County sign Leicester's Lawrence

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Thai Buddhist monk boost for SEA Games

Southeast Asian Games Paul Murphy
Read

Shakespeare finds positives for Leicester

English Premier League
Read
Jamie Vardy

Shakespeare finds positives in Leicester loss

Leicester City PA Sport
Read
Olivier Giroud

Cox: Giroud the hero as Arsenal win late

The Match Michael Cox
Read

Arsenal 4-3 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Leicester CityLeicester City
4
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Roma won't increase bid for Mahrez

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Lacazette to make Prem debut

Five Aside ESPN Stats & Information
Read
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City

Shakespeare not expecting Foxes fire sale

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Previewing Arsenal vs. Leicester City

ESPN FC TV
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Simpson thinks Leicester teammate Mahrez a transfer target example

Leicester's Craig Shakespeare praises Riyad Mahrez's professionalism amid continued speculation surrounding his future.

Leicester defender Danny Simpson insists Riyad Mahrez is an example to fellow professionals over how to handle transfer speculation.

Algeria international Mahrez brushed off on-going talk over his future to inspire the Foxes to a 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

He set up goals for Shinji Okazaki and Harry Maguire in one of his best performances of 2017.

Roma have had three bids rejected, the third being £32 million, for the 26-year-old who has already expressed a desire to leave the King Power Stadium.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Simpson and the squad want him to stay but believes Mahrez deserves credit for conducting himself in the right way.

"Yeah, some people don't and he's still a Leicester player. You still want him to perform and show why the lads want him here and he has been a top player in the last few years,'' said Simpson.

"There's a few weeks to go and hopefully he stays with us and does that for the rest of the season.

"I'm pretty sure everyone will say the same, you want your best players at the club. He's a top player and enjoyed his Champions League football and if he stays we'll be very happy.

"I love playing with him on the right and if he's performing like that it'll be very good for us.

"We know what he can do. As soon as the whistle went you knew he was up for it. When he's like that he's unstoppable.

"He was unlucky in the second half, he had a little [Diego] Maradona moment, and got his assists. The goals will come for him.''

Boss Craig Shakespeare has already praised Mahrez's professionalism but said players should be able to handle the speculation.

"It's a credit to him and his personality. Of course, when there's all the speculation, it's hard for players to get their heads round it,'' Shakespeare said.

"For me, it should be quite easy. You perform and if you are asked to represent the football club that you are paid by, then you do that.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.