Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater: 'We need to get out of this'

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cagliari
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Home: 20/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/6 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
1
1
LIVE 43'
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 15/8  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ranieri questions loyalty to Leicester stars

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Drinkwater: 'We need to get out of this'

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Foxes' Ranieri: 'The machine is not broken'

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Vardy: Things aren't falling like last year

English Premier League
Read

Drinkwater laments 'unacceptable' form

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: This season is unbelievable

English Premier League
Read

Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Foxes' relegation scrap with Swansea

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Mahrez 'very confident' Leicester will beat drop

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Leicester facing 'make or break' moment

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ranieri calls on Mahrez, Vardy to start firing again

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Ranieri praises Clement impact

English Premier League
Read

Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

#FCDebate: Who'll be relegated in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ranieri earned time at Leicester - Clement

This is the nightlead PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater: 'We need to get out of this'

Danny Drinkwater says Leicester need to push harder as the champions fight to avoid relegation.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater said manager Claudio Ranieri had the support of the dressing room after the 2-0 defeat at Swansea City increased the threat of relegation.

The champions went down 2-0 at Swansea, dropping them to 17th in the table and just one point clear of the bottom three.

Swansea CitySwansea City
Leicester CityLeicester City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson mean Leicester have claimed just a single point in 2017, but Drinkwater told Sky Sports: "It's down to us on the pitch what happens. The manager has our support and we have his support.

"It's about time we showed that belief and push ourselves a bit more."

He said the situation was "hard to put into words" but added: "We need to get out of this and keep on fighting. We need to keep pushing ourselves and make sure we turn this around.

"We're a bunch of honest lads. We work hard and are more disappointed than everyone. We know it's not acceptable and need to get things right quickly.

"We've not changed much, it seems to be we're not getting the rub of the green, but we believe in ourselves.

"So as long as we keep our heads up, it will come.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.