Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater: 'We need to get out of this'

Danny Drinkwater says Leicester need to push harder as the champions fight to avoid relegation.

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater said manager Claudio Ranieri had the support of the dressing room after the 2-0 defeat at Swansea City increased the threat of relegation.

The champions went down 2-0 at Swansea, dropping them to 17th in the table and just one point clear of the bottom three.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson mean Leicester have claimed just a single point in 2017, but Drinkwater told Sky Sports: "It's down to us on the pitch what happens. The manager has our support and we have his support.

"It's about time we showed that belief and push ourselves a bit more."

He said the situation was "hard to put into words" but added: "We need to get out of this and keep on fighting. We need to keep pushing ourselves and make sure we turn this around.

"We're a bunch of honest lads. We work hard and are more disappointed than everyone. We know it's not acceptable and need to get things right quickly.

"We've not changed much, it seems to be we're not getting the rub of the green, but we believe in ourselves.

"So as long as we keep our heads up, it will come.''