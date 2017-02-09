Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri insists 'machine is not broken' after loss

Jamie Vardy says Leicester have no choice but to forge ahead and continue fighting to salvage this disappointing season.

Claudio Ranieri has admitted his side are lacking confidence after a run of five games without a goal since the turn of the year.

The champions went down 2-0 at Swansea, taking them down to 17th in the table, one point and one place from the relegation zone, after last year's sensational campaign.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson mean Leicester have claimed just a single point in 2017.

Ranieri received a vote of confidence from the board earlier in the week but was unable to back up an FA Cup replay win over Derby against Swansea.

"We have two problems," he said. "Conceding goals and not scoring.

"That is our problem but we have to stick together to find a solution because it's not possible to continue like this.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester side suffered another blow on Sunday.

"The machine is not broken. But when you don't play at the maximum level it is difficult to win the battle. They were more determined than us."

Olsson praised the impact of Paul Clement after the Swans picked up a fourth league win in six games since the former Derby boss took over.

"We are working hard in training. There is an intensity in training," he said.

Fellow goalscorer Mawson added: "We are working really hard. He's come in and changed a few things.

"I don't think a lot of the players have ever worked so hard, but we felt fit. Against Leicester you have to be fit, and we overpowered them."