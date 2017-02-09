Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
1
1
FT
Swansea City
Leicester City
2
0
FT
Internazionale
Empoli
2
0
FT
Crotone
AS Roma
0
2
FT
Cagliari
Juventus
0
1
LIVE 43'
Las Palmas
Sevilla FC
0
1
FT
Atletico Madrid
Celta Vigo
1
1
LIVE 43'
Stade Rennes
Nice
2
2
FT
Ranieri questions loyalty to Leicester stars

Leicester City PA Sport
Drinkwater: 'We need to get out of this'

Leicester City PA Sport
Foxes' Ranieri: 'The machine is not broken'

Leicester City PA Sport
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Vardy: Things aren't falling like last year

English Premier League
Drinkwater laments 'unacceptable' form

English Premier League
Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Sorting out the relegation battle

English Premier League
Ranieri: This season is unbelievable

English Premier League
Swansea City 2-0 Leicester City

Premier League Highlights
Foxes' relegation scrap with Swansea

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Mahrez 'very confident' Leicester will beat drop

Leicester City PA Sport
Leicester facing 'make or break' moment

ESPN FC TV
Ranieri calls on Mahrez, Vardy to start firing again

Leicester City PA Sport
Ranieri praises Clement impact

English Premier League
Weekend Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
#FCDebate: Who'll be relegated in the Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Ranieri earned time at Leicester - Clement

This is the nightlead PA Sport
 By PA Sport
Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri insists 'machine is not broken' after loss

Jamie Vardy says Leicester have no choice but to forge ahead and continue fighting to salvage this disappointing season.

Claudio Ranieri has admitted his side are lacking confidence after a run of five games without a goal since the turn of the year.

The champions went down 2-0 at Swansea, taking them down to 17th in the table, one point and one place from the relegation zone, after last year's sensational campaign.

Goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson mean Leicester have claimed just a single point in 2017.

Ranieri received a vote of confidence from the board earlier in the week but was unable to back up an FA Cup replay win over Derby against Swansea.

"We have two problems," he said. "Conceding goals and not scoring.

"That is our problem but we have to stick together to find a solution because it's not possible to continue like this.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester side suffered another blow on Sunday.

"The machine is not broken. But when you don't play at the maximum level it is difficult to win the battle. They were more determined than us."

Olsson praised the impact of Paul Clement after the Swans picked up a fourth league win in six games since the former Derby boss took over.

"We are working hard in training. There is an intensity in training," he said.

Fellow goalscorer Mawson added: "We are working really hard. He's come in and changed a few things.

"I don't think a lot of the players have ever worked so hard, but we felt fit. Against Leicester you have to be fit, and we overpowered them."

Comments

