Claudio Ranieri calls on Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy to start firing again

Claudio Ranieri has lauded the impact of Paul Clement at the Swans, ahead of their crunch clash on Sunday.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has urged Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy to rediscover last season's form as the Premier League champions continue their fight against relegation.

The pair were pivotal to Leicester's success last season as the club defied the odds to claim an astonishing title triumph.

Mahrez was named the PFA Player of the Year while Vardy finished second in the Premier League scoring charts with 24 goals, just one behind Tottenham's Harry Kane. Mahrez also netted 17 league goals from midfield and provided 11 assists.

It is stark contrast to this campaign, where Mahrez has not been as effective and has found the net just three times in the league, while Vardy has scored only five league goals, with three of those coming in one match against Manchester City on Dec. 10 -- his last goals for the club.

Their form has been reflected in Leicester's season, with the club in serious danger of becoming the first defending champions since City in 1938 to be relegated. Ranieri's team are just one point above the drop zone ahead of Sunday's crucial clash at Swansea, who are level on points with the Foxes.

"I have spoken with Riyad and I have spoken with Jamie and we know," Ranieri said. "They link together well. If you see how many goals they scored and how many passes they made last season -- but this time no.

"I say to Riyad, 'come back to last season, come back.' He is trying and he is positive and I am very happy when he is positive. I look at him smiling and that is OK. He is very important and now he is very concentrated on the last part of the season. I am very hopeful.

"Jamie works hard for the team but this season we have scored very few goals and scoring three goals in one match [against Derby in the FA Cup in midweek] was amazing and I hope this is good for the future.

"But I was waiting for this kind of season, of course not so hard. It is normal after the title, this is normal."

Leicester travel to the Liberty Stadium looking to halt a four-match losing run in the Premier League and searching for a first win in six league matches.

They will face a Swansea side rejuvenated since the arrival of Paul Clement, who has just been named Manager of the Month for January.

"Swansea are a very good team. They move the ball quickly. For us it's very important to play with the brain and our quality," said Ranieri, who this week received a vote of confidence from Leicester with owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha pledging his "unwavering support."

He added: "I am confident in my players. The win against Derby in the FA Cup will give us more confidence and we have to keep going. It is an important battle, a very tough match."