Andy King celebrates with his Leicester City teammates after scoring a goal against Derby County in the FA Cup.

 By PA Sport
Andy King wants to take Leicester FA Cup success back to Premier League

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti delves into the rumours regarding dressing room drama at Leicester City.

Midfielder Andy King believes Leicester can use their FA Cup heroics as a springboard to boost their Premier League survival after they saw off Derby 3-1 in a fourth-round replay at the King Power Stadium.

The home side took the lead at the start of the second half as Marc Albrighton headed into King's path in front of goal and the Wales midfielder glanced the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell from close range.

Albrighton conceded a free kick for a boot near Jacob Butterfield's head and Abdoul Camara's resulting attempt deflected off Ben Chilwell into the Leicester goal to level matters just after the hour mark.

But Wilfred Ndidi fired home with his first goal for the club -- a stinging effort from the edge of the 18-yard box four minutes into extra-time -- before teammate Demarai Gray sealed the win with a brilliant bit of skill with six minutes remaining.

King told BBC 1: "It was important to get a win tonight to try and kick-start some form to take into the league. It's been a tough few weeks for us and we've taken a lot of criticism but I think tonight shows the fight that we've got in the squad.''

Andy King celebrates with his Leicester City teammates after scoring a goal against Derby County in the FA Cup.
Andy King celebrates after Leicester took the lead over Derby County in the FA Cup.

Leicester have been drawn away to League One Millwall in the fifth round and King is confident their cup run can only be positive for the champions in the league.

He added: "Hopefully this run can kick-start it [our season].

"We've got 14 massive games in the league. We've come through a couple of rounds in the cup now so why can't we make another journey out of that this season?''

Gray's goal was his second of the season after he scored from another great effort against Manchester United in September.

The 20-year-old hopes to influence more matches as Leicester battle against the drop at the wrong end of the table.

He said: "It was nice to actually get on the scoresheet and take a bit of pressure off us because when you get into extra-time it gets tough.

"That's what I'm looking to do, score as much as possible and make an impact when I play.''

