Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel warns of relegation threat after United loss

Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has been disappointed to say the least with the reigning champions' form all season.

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel said his side's Premier League title defence had been "embarrassing'' and warned that they are in serious danger of being relegated after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Foxes -- still without a league goal in 2017 -- end the weekend a point above the drop zone after strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata gave United a comfortable win at the King Power Stadium.

They have won just twice in their last 14 top flight games and goalkeeper Schmeichel told Sky Sports: "It's not a situation that's comfortable at all.

"We're the reigning champions and quite frankly it's been terrible -- it's been embarrassing.

"It's not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment. Let's not talk about last season. Last season's gone, as you can clearly see.

"We have to improve right now. It's time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club to stand up and be counted, because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated.''

Asked about a supposed rift between some of Leicester's players and manager Claudio Ranieri, Schmeichel added: "I'm not going to comment on any newspaper speculation. I know what's going on in the dressing room.

"We're a group of players who are low on confidence but certainly not low on fight. We'll fight to the end, whatever that might be but I can guarantee every player in there is hurting."

Leicester never looked like recovering after Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic scored within 88 seconds of each other just before half-time.

A year ago they were five points clear at the top after winning 3-1 at Manchester City, but they go to relegation rivals Swansea on Sunday for what could be a season-defining game.

But Ranieri insisted the squad remained united despite their struggles.

He added: "We aren't happy, we are sad, but it's important to react. We were solid, strong and united last season. It is the same this season but without the results.

"We are together, we are solid, there is a solid dressing room and if they don't want me they can tell this [to the chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha], but they don't go there. We are together."