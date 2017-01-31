Claudio Ranieri concedes his Leicester future could be in doubt

Previous
United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ranieri: Leicester future could be in doubt

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Ogden: Can Leicester avoid ignominy?

English Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Do Leicester or United need a win more?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Ranieri: We have to fight for Leicester

English Premier League
Read

Ulloa will play for Leicester again - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Claudio Ranieri could face the sack

Leicester Ben Jacobs
Read

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Last Time They Met: Man United 4-1 Leicester

Premier League Highlights
Read

Assessing the Prem relegation battle

English Premier League John Brewin
Read

Extra Time: Will Prem teams advance in UCL?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jamie Vardy

Leicester's toothless attack flops at Burnley

Leicester City Player Ratings Ben Jacobs
Read

Leicester must 'fight more and believe' - Ranieri

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

How your club did in the transfer window

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri: We can't change the result

English Premier League
Read

Dyche: We got our moment of truth

English Premier League
Read
Jamie Vardy

Ranieri: Only a 'bad' decision cost Leicester

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Who's in more danger: Leicester or Swansea?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Burnley 1-0 Leicester City

Highlights
Read
BurnleyBurnley
Leicester CityLeicester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Molla Wague

Leicester sign Mali defender Wague on loan

Leicester ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Claudio Ranieri concedes his Leicester future could be in doubt

With Leicester City two points off the bottom three, Claudio Ranieri calls on his players to fight for the club, not him.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri admits he could be sacked despite last season's stunning title success.

The Premier League champions could drop into the bottom three on Saturday if results go against them as they do not host Manchester United until Sunday.

They have not scored in the league in 2017 and have won just twice in their last 14 top-flight games to sit two points above the relegation zone.

Leicester CityLeicester City
Manchester UnitedManchester United
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/4  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Ranieri won FIFA Coach of the Year in 2016 having guided Leicester to an improbable title after they were at 5,000-1 odds at the start of the season but conceded his future could be in doubt.

"Everything [is possible],'' he said, when asked if he was unsackable. "Last season was completely different.

"Every decision of the referee, every shot that hit the post was a goal, the first shot went in, the opponents missed a chance and penalties against us weren't penalties and penalties for us were penalties.

"Everything is wrong but we have to fight for ourselves.

Claudio Ranieri's side are winless in the Premier League since Dec. 31, and have yet to score a goal.

"When everything is going well there are so many people who say 'well done.' It's too easy.''

Ranieri's side are winless in the league since Dec. 31 and will still be without Leonardo Ulloa, out with a thigh injury having threatened to strike on Monday.

The forward handed in a transfer request last month to try to engineer a move with Sunderland having a £7.5 million bid rejected on deadline day.

He had already tweeted saying that he would not play for the club again because he felt "betrayed'' by Ranieri but the boss believes he will play again.

"Why not? He'll play, he's a professional 100 percent, don't worry,'' he said.

"He is a good teammate and they [the squad] are happy. The situation is a normal situation, we didn't want to sell him.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.