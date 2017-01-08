Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Napoli
Sampdoria
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
2
0
LIVE 42'
Game Details
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Claudio Ranieri: Leicester got 'revenge' on Everton for Boxing Day loss

Ahmed Musa drew comparisons to Jamie Vardy after his brace on Saturday.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri delighted in his side gaining "revenge" for their Boxing Day home loss to Everton by beating the Toffees in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Everton grabbed the lead just after the hour mark through Romelu Lukaku but Leicester swiftly hit back via a quickfire brace from substitute Ahmed Musa.

"I was very pleased with our performance," Ranieri said. "We wanted to win, to go through in the FA Cup, because it is an important competition -- and more, because we lost against Everton at home.

"We wanted revenge."

EvertonEverton
Leicester CityLeicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ranieri compared summer signing Musa -- a first-half substitute for Leonardo Ulloa now with four Leicester goals to his name -- to Jamie Vardy, who Ranieri hopes will make his return to action against Chelsea next weekend after missing out here due to illness.

"It was important for Musa. Maybe now he understands better the Premier League -- the fighters.

"He was a very good threat -- similar to Jamie Vardy. Everybody was scared when he attacked the space!"

