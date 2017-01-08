Claudio Ranieri: Leicester got 'revenge' on Everton for Boxing Day loss

Ahmed Musa drew comparisons to Jamie Vardy after his brace on Saturday.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri delighted in his side gaining "revenge" for their Boxing Day home loss to Everton by beating the Toffees in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Everton grabbed the lead just after the hour mark through Romelu Lukaku but Leicester swiftly hit back via a quickfire brace from substitute Ahmed Musa.

"I was very pleased with our performance," Ranieri said. "We wanted to win, to go through in the FA Cup, because it is an important competition -- and more, because we lost against Everton at home.

"We wanted revenge."

Ranieri compared summer signing Musa -- a first-half substitute for Leonardo Ulloa now with four Leicester goals to his name -- to Jamie Vardy, who Ranieri hopes will make his return to action against Chelsea next weekend after missing out here due to illness.

"It was important for Musa. Maybe now he understands better the Premier League -- the fighters.

"He was a very good threat -- similar to Jamie Vardy. Everybody was scared when he attacked the space!"

