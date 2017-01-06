Wilfred Ndidi: Move to Leicester City feels 'like a dream'

Claudio Ranieri is hoping that Wilfried Ndidi will settle quickly at Leicester ahead of the Foxes' FA Cup tie against Everton.

After signing for English champions Leicester City, Nigerian youngster Wilfred Ndidi says it still feels "like a dream," but one from which he hopes to learn.

On Thursday, the midfielder, 20, signed a five-and-a-half year deal with the Foxes and he told ESPN FC he is looking forward to the new challenge.

"It's like a dream. I am very excited to be here," he said. "Just a couple of years ago I was watching these guys on TV, now I'm here.

"This means a lot to me, but it's another new challenge and I always like to challenge myself.

The midfielder trained for the first time with his new teammates on Thursday morning, and was wowed by his involvement.

"It was a good first experience," he said. "Then training was intensive but I enjoyed it and there's a lot I can learn."

Adapting to Premier League football has tripped up many a great but the young Super Eagle is unfazed.

"I leave everything in the hands of God. All I can do is train hard, follow the coach's instructions and just play my game. The rest is in His hands."

Nigerian youngster Wilfred Ndidi has comlpeted his move to Leicester City.

Ndidi could be handed an instant debut when the Foxes face Everton on Saturday in the FA Cup third round.

Leicester boss Claudrio Ranieri said Ndidi was not a replacement for N'Golo Kante, but he hopes he impresses quickly.

"Everything with the work permit is OK," Ranieri said in a press conference. "He trained today. He is available for Saturday and all is fine. I don't know [if he will play]. Let me see him in training.

"Today was his first [session]. He was OK and I want to see tomorrow and then I'll choose.

"He is a very impressive player with a great future. He is tall and jumps very well for the headers, moves the ball quickly and recovers the ball very well. We have followed him a lot and we hope he will very quickly impress the fans.

"He's another kind of player [to Kante] -- totally different. A lot of big teams wanted him, but he prefers to come with us to improve.''

Jamie Vardy is available for Leicester after completing a three-match ban while the Foxes will hope Islam Slimani has recovered from a fever which forced him out of Monday's 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough.

Danny Drinkwater could also feature after Ranieri rested him for the draw in the northeast.

Colin Udoh is a Nigeria football correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @ColinUdoh.

Information from Press Association Sport was used in this report.