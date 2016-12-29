Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri hails 'unforgettable year' for Foxes

Previous
Liverpool
Manchester City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
Stoke City
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Middlesbrough
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
West Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
AFC Bournemouth
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Rangers
Celtic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.

Ranieri hails 'unforgettable year' for Foxes

Leicester PA Sport
Read

Ranieri: 2016 will remain in our hearts

English Premier League
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Leicester City 1-0 West Ham

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Randolph denies Mahrez

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Slimani goal -- Leicester (20')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Mahrez chance -- Leicester (2')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sturridge, Schneiderlin could be in demand

Transfer window preview ESPN staff
Read

Ranieri: Mahrez must mimic Messi, Ronaldo

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Ron-Robert Zieler of Leicester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at the King Power Stadium on September 17th , 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Zieler: Atmosphere at Leicester has changed

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Prem's January window

English Premier League
Read

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester, Everton reunite fan with wallet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read

Schmeichel not leaving for Reds - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Ranieri: West Ham game a must-win

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester must beat West Ham

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Bilic happy with Hammers' form

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Relegation fight is now Ranieri's reality

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri hails 'unforgettable year' for Foxes

Islam Slimani's early header was enough for the Foxes to get back to winning ways against West Ham.
Claudio Ranieri reminisces over Leicester's special 2016 and applauds his side's fight in their 1-0 win over West Ham.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri hailed the champions' "amazing, unforgettable year'' after they bowed out of 2016 with victory against West Ham.

Islam Slimani scored his sixth goal for the Foxes to secure a 1-0 win and lift them six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

It was only Leicester's second league win since October and first clean sheet in 11 games and Ranieri was last off the pitch following a year in which they won a shock title last season.

Leicester CityLeicester City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Ranieri took the acclaim from the King Power Stadium and reflected on the Foxes' astonishing 12 months.

"It's been an amazing, unforgettable year," he said. "Of course 2016 will remain in our hearts and minds, not only me but my players, chairman, staff and everyone in Leicester. It was something special.

"It was special to win against a team with a lot of confidence. We started very well. The first 30 minutes were fantastic. In the last 15 minutes they got back and created good chances to equalise. It was good to win and see our fans support us and our players fight together to win the match.''

Islam Slimani celebrates his winner for Leicester.
Islam Slimani celebrates scoring what proved to be the winning goal.

Slimani hit the post early on before his 20th-minute winner and Ranieri reserved praise for the Algerian and believes their £30 million record signing will get better.

"Slimani's goal was a masterpiece," he said. "He can only improve. When somebody comes from another country it's not easy. Some players need six months or one year to be involved in the atmosphere of English football.

"He has scored six goals and that's good for us. But we have to find him much better because he has very good quality. Sometimes he can make mistakes because he's very tired but he's OK.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.