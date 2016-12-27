Leicester's Riyad Mahrez must emulate Messi and Ronaldo - Claudio Ranieri

Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ranieri: Mahrez must mimic Messi, Ronaldo

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Ogden: Best and worst of football in 2016

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read
Ron-Robert Zieler of Leicester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Burnley at the King Power Stadium on September 17th , 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Zieler: Atmosphere at Leicester has changed

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Rumour Rater: Prem's January window

English Premier League
Read
Leicester CityLeicester City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

ESPN FC's awards for the season so far

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Leicester, Everton reunite fan with wallet

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Liverpool, City battle to become top challenger

Premier League W2W4 John Brewin
Read

Schmeichel not leaving for Reds - Ranieri

Leicester City Mark Ogden
Read

Ranieri: West Ham game a must-win

English Premier League
Read

Ranieri: Leicester must beat West Ham

Leicester City PA Sport
Read

Bilic happy with Hammers' form

English Premier League
Read

Ogden: Relegation fight is now Ranieri's reality

Premier League Mark Ogden
Read

Who had the most roller-coaster 2016?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

New Year's Eve Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Genk striker Leon Bailey

Get to know Man United target Leon Bailey

FC United Michael Yokhin
Read

Extra Time: Sturridge's next move

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester having a laugh with Vardy masks

ESPN FC TV
Read

Extra Time: Top Prem clubs set to spend big?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Leicester 'not the team they were' - Barry

English Premier League PA Sport
Read
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Share
Tweet
   

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez must emulate Messi and Ronaldo - Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri sees Leicester's upcoming match with West Ham as a critical point in their fight against relegation.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has challenged winger Riyad Mahrez to follow the example of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by showing a desire to repeat the performances that earned him accolades in 2016.

Mahrez, who returns to the team against West Ham on Saturday after being dropped to the bench for the Boxing Day home defeat to Everton, has struggled to reproduce the form that saw him crowned the PFA Player of the Year and African Player of the Year.

The 25-year-old is due to link up with Algeria's squad for the African Nations Cup next week and could be away until mid-February if they reach the final.

Leicester CityLeicester City
West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 27/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

But with Mahrez netting just seven times so far this season after scoring 17 last time, Ranieri said he should look to Messi and Ronaldo, who continued to raise their games after winning awards.

"For the first time in 2016, Riyad won everything," Ranieri said. "But he is an intelligent player and knows that Messi and Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or and then wanted to win again and win again.

"They forgot their awards and wanted to win again.

Riyad Mahrez has struggled to recapture his best form.

"Riyad won the African Ballon d'Or, now he wants to improve. He has another responsibility -- it is important that he wants to win another Ballon D'Or Africa -- he must show other players."

The Italian confirmed that Mahrez would be restored to the starting XI against West Ham and added: "The fantasy players sometimes need a little rest to recharge the batteries.

"Against Stoke we worked for one hour against 11 men [when down to 10 after Jamie Vardy's dismissal] and Riyad worked so hard," he said.

"I watched him all week and he was a little tired and not so smart, so I said needs a little rest.

"Now I say he can play. Of course I need more form all the important players and for us, Riyad is one of important players."

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.